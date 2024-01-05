CSK captain MS Dhoni files case against former business partners, alleging ₹15 crore cheating

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni has filed a criminal case against his former business partners Mihir Diwakar and Soumya Vishwash. Dhoni has reportedly been cheated of more than ₹15 crore.

As per a report by India Today, MS Dhoni had an agreement with Mihir Diwakar of Aarka Sports and Management Limited to establish cricket academies across the globe back in 2017. However, Diwakar did not follow the agreement's stipulations.

Aarka Sports did not honor the condition of paying a franchise fee and share profits as per the agreements. Consequently, Dhoni revoked Aarka Sports' authority letter on August 15, 2021. He sent multiple legal notices, but Aarka Sports did not take any action.

Dhoni's representative from Vidhi Associates, Dayanand Singh said that Aarka Sports cheated them. They incurred a loss of more than ₹15 crore because of their activities. As a result, Dhoni has filed a case against Mihir Diwakar and Soumya Vishwash in a Ranchi court.

India Today also reported that Dhoni's friend Simant Lohani has filed a complaint as well because Mihir Diwakar threatened and abused him, following the action taken against Aarka Sports.

MS Dhoni was recently spotted with popular Indian rapper MC Stan

While Dhoni's legal team will take care of the criminal case against his ex-business partners, the Chennai Super Kings captain was recently spotted with famous Indian rapper, MC Stan. The rapper uploaded three pictures with Thala on his Instagram profile and informed fans that something big was coming soon.

The post has gone viral on Instagram, fetching 1.2 million likes and close to 12,000 likes. It will be interesting to see if MS Dhoni has featured in a rap song with MC Stan or the two celebrities will endorse a product together. Their photos have set social media on fire today (January 5).

