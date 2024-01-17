MS Dhoni’s former business partners file defamation suit against cricketer: Reports 

Two former business partners of MS Dhoni, Mihir Diwakar and his wife Soumya Das, have filed a defamation suit in the Delhi High Court against the former Indian captain, according to reports.

The move comes in response to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper filing a criminal case against Diwakar and Soumya, alleging that he had been cheated of more than ₹15 crore.

As per a report in the Times of India, the plea by Mihir and Soumya “seeks a permanent injunction and damages against Dhoni, along with various social media platforms and media houses, restraining them from making and disseminating allegedly defamatory statements”.

The report added that the plaintiffs approached the High Court to protect their reputation and seek damages. As per the plea, the former India captain, through his statements and allegations, had harmed their image.

Expand Tweet

As per the report, the defamation plea is scheduled for a hearing on January 18.

What the controversy around MS Dhoni is all about

Earlier this month, media reports stated that Dhoni had filed a criminal case against his former business partners Mihir and Soumya. As per a report by India Today, the keeper-batter had an agreement with Mihir of Aarka Sports and Management Limited to establish cricket academies across the globe back in 2017. The complaint from Dhoni alleged that Diwakar did not follow the agreement's stipulations.

As per the complaint, Aarka Sports did not honor the condition of paying a franchise fee and share profits after which Dhoni revoked Aarka Sports' authority letter on August 15, 2021.

Refuting the allegations as baseless, Mihir took to his social media handle and shared a detailed post. Hitting out at the former India captain, he stated that he did not owe Dhoni any money as claimed in the complaint.

“I clarify that there is no dues/ outstanding of MSD with me rather MSD has to pay certain amounts which has been collected from academies directly by #msdhoni. By dint of my hard work I established, materialized and expanded the work which has pinched him and MSD being a big name is trying to throttle me, my business and my social integrity,” Mihir wrote on X.

“This story is imaginary, scandalous and needs to be withdrawn immediately. The real reason behind all this false accusations against me is because #MSDhoni and his team of directors have committed serious mismanagement, deceitful activities and criminal conspiracy against founder of a public limited company,” he added .

One of the biggest names in Indian cricket, Dhoni led CSK to a record-equaling fifth IPL title in the 2023 edition. He retired from international cricket in 2020.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App