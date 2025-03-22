Muhammad Rizwan smashes Naseem Shah’s phone with a six during NZ vs PAK 2025 T20I series [Watch]

Pakistan ODI captain Muhammad Rizwan recently smashed teammate Naseem Shah's mobile by hitting a six during a practice match. The Men in Green are currently participating in an away five-match T20I series against New Zealand.

Rizwan and Babar Azam are not part of the team, as the selectors left out the senior duo for the shortest format on the tour. Salman Agha was appointed as captain of the T20I team in Muhammad Rizwan's absence.

Players selected in the ODI squad for the New Zealand tour are currently preparing intensely in the nets to make a comeback following group stage exit in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

An interesting incident took place during a training session as Muhammad Rizwan's massive six smashed Naseem Shah's mobile beyond the boundary line. Naseem was visibly upset as his mobile was damaged.

You can watch the incident below:

Pakistan stay alive in 5-match T20I series with a commanding win vs New Zealand in 3rd T20I in Auckland

New Zealand won the first two matches comfortably and took an early lead of 2-0 in the series. Pakistan skipper Agha Salman won the toss and opted to bowl first In a must-win match on Friday (March 21) at Eden Park in Auckland.

Haris Rauf scalped three wickets, while Abbas Afridi, Shaheen Afridi, and Abrar Ahmed picked up two wickets apiece for Pakistan with the ball. Hasan Nawaz (105*) then smashed a blistering century to power Men in Green to victory in just 16 overs.

The 22-year-old scripted history as he became the fastest centurion for Pakistan in T20Is. He reached the milestone in 44 balls and overtook Babar Azam, who previously held the record with a 49-ball hundred against South Africa in 2021.

Reflecting on the win at the post-match presentation, Pakistan skipper Agha Salman said:

"Outstanding performance. Proper game we have played, the bowlers started really well and then the two youngsters batted really well. If you back the youngsters, they will do well like today. 200 is a par score on this good wicket and I just said to the guys we can chase this down if you bat well.

"The bowlers did really well, restricting them to 200 was a very good effort from the bowlers and I'm very happy. It was do or die and we just wanted to go out and enjoy ourselves today. Looking forward to the next game as well."

The two teams will square off in the fourth T20I of the series at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday, March 23.

