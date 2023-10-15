Mujeeb Ur Rahman dedicates his POTM to earthquake victims in Afghanistan after his team defeated England by 69 runs in 2023 World Cup

Mujeeb Ur Rahman starred with the ball as Afghanistan defeated defending champions England by 69 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday.

The off-spinner finished with figures of 3/51, including the prized scalps of Harry Brook and Joe Root. The 22-year-old was adjudged Player of the Match for his exploits with the bat and ball. He scored 28 runs off 16 balls as Afghanistan reached 284 in 49.5 overs.

Following the win, Mujeeb dedicated his POTM award to those who were affected by the earthquake in Afghanistan's Herat province, which claimed the lives of over 4,000 people.

In the post-match award presentation, Mujeeb said:

“This trophy is for the people back home who have been affected by the earthquake in Herat. This whole win is for them.

“Very proud moment to be here in the World Cup and beating the champions. It's a great achievement for the whole team. We worked hard for this day. We beat such a big team. It was a wonderful performance from the bowlers and the batters.”

He was earlier asked about his bowling in the match, to which he replied:

“As a spinner, it's pretty hard to bowl in the powerplay. You have only two fielders outside. That's something I've been working on in the nets. Bowling with the new ball and trying to be as consistent as possible. That's something which has made me more effective.

“I am always trying to bowl stump to stump and keep it simple. We knew that the dew was going to come and play a part in the latter part. That's why I was telling the captain to bowl me in the powerplay.”

“Cricket is the only source of happiness in Afghanistan” – Rashid Khan

Afghanistan's star all-rounder Rashid Khan also dedicated the team's win against England to the people of Afghanistan. He also cited the game as the only source of happiness in the Taliban-ruled country. He told Star Sports in the post-match show:

"Cricket is the only source of happiness in Afghanistan. Recently, there was an earthquake, and many lost everything. This will give them some happiness - this is for them."

On the professional front, Rashid emerged as the pick of the bowlers, finishing with figures of 3/37, including Liam Livingstone’s wicket. He wrapped up the tail as England succumbed to 215 all out in 40.3 overs while chasing 285.

It was England’s second defeat in three games. They lost the opening game against New Zealand by nine wickets but registered a 137-run win over Bangladesh. Jos Buttler and Co. will next face South Africa in Mumbai on October 21.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, will next play New Zealand in Chennai on October 18.

Check out the full ENG vs AFG 2023 World Cup match scorecard here.