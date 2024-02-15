Mukesh Kumar released from India squad for the 3rd Test; set to play for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy 

Team India pacer Mukesh Kumar was dropped from the playing XI for the third Test against England in Rajkot on Thursday, February 15. The right-arm bowler was replaced by the returning Mohammed Siraj for the crucial encounter.

Mukesh will now link up with his domestic teammates in the Bengal team, and is expected to partake in the state side's upcoming final round Ranji Trophy encounter against Bihar at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, scheduled to begin on Friday, February 16.

Mukesh will then return to Ranchi to join the Team India squad ahead of the fourth Test of the series.

"UPDATE: Mr Mukesh Kumar has been released from the India squad for the third Test against England in Rajkot. He will join his Ranji Trophy team, Bengal, for the team's next fixture before linking up with Team India in Ranchi," BCCI posted on Twitter.

Mukesh has a chance of featuring in the fourth Test against England, as all signs lead toward Bumrah being rested for that particular encounter, as part of workload management.

Bengal, meanwhile, will be looking forward to his services in a bid to end the league stage on a high, following a poor set of performances of late. The Manoj Tiwari-led side have only won one match in the season, and their most recent 109-run defeat to Kerala places them sixth in the Elite Group B of the 2024 Ranji Trophy season.

Mukesh Kumar had a dismal outing during the second Test against England

The right-arm pacer chipped in with a rather forgettable performance in the second Test against England in Vishakapatnam. Included in the playing XI in place of Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar picked up only one wicket in the entire contest while boasting a poor economy as well.

The Bengal seamer's case was worsened as his pace bowling partner Jasprit Bumrah put on a masterclass from the other end to claim nine wickets and win the Player of the Match award as well.

Team India have opted to bat first in the third Test against England, as skipper Rohit Sharma named a total of four changes, including the exclusion of Mukesh Kumar for Mohammed Siraj.

India XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

England XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, James Anderson.

