"Must develop the ability to be disliked" - Virat Kohli shares cryptic quote on story on Day 3 of WTC final

Virat Kohli shared a cryptic message about developing an "ability to be disliked" on Day 3 of the World Test Championship final against Australia.

The former Indian captain got out for 14 (31) in the second innings of the final, edging a good-length rising ball from Mithcell Starc to slips. He generally doesn't post stuff on social media during a match but this time shared a screenshot of a tweet from the author of the best-seller The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck.

"You must develop the ability to be disliked in order to free yourself from the prison of other peoples' opinions," the Tweet in Kohli's Instagram story read.

Although it's impossible to ascertain what he's hinting at, the right-handed batter was heavily criticized after his wicket. Although some called Starc's ball to him "unplayable", one section of the fraternity, including former India opener Sunil Gavaskar, said Kohli made a mistake by committing on the front foot.

He also came under attention for a simple photo of eating a meal with a smile after getting out, with some fans going as far as saying that he doesn't care about the match.

"If he had been on the back foot, Kohli would have been able to drop his wrists" - Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar said most current batters commit to the front foot because there are only two bouncers allowed in the over which don't allow them to "drop their wrists" and play balls that rise on them from a good length.

"You could have a look again, today because of the fact that there are only two bouncers per over, most batters are onto the front foot," Gavaskar said during commentary. "This means they are not able to get onto the backfoot and give themselves the extra yard where you could have probably let the ball go by dropping your wrists."

"Yes, it was a tough delivery because he was so committed to the front foot that he was not able to withdraw his bat at the last moment. It looked like an unplayable ball, but if he had been on the backfoot, he would have been able to drop his wrists," he continued.

India reeled behind by 318 runs in the Test after Day 2 with only five wickets in hand.

