"Must have that goal in mind of playing in the next World Cup" - Former captain on Rohit Sharma after 2025 Champions Trophy win

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting has opened up on Rohit Sharma's refusal to retire from ODIs after winning the Champions Trophy 2025. Ponting believes the Indian captain has no reason to retire, given he is playing well currently.

At the press conference after the Champions Trophy final, the 37-year-old shut down any rumors of retirement, with reports suggesting the same before the match. The final saw the Men in Blue beat New Zealand by four wickets, as Rohit captained the side to their second successive ICC title.

Speaking on the latest episode of the ICC Review, the Tasmanian acknowledged that questions about retirement keep springing up after a certain age. However, he observed that Rohit has his focus on winning the next 50-over World Cup.

"When you start getting to that point of your career, everyone's waiting for you to retire. And I don't know why, when you can still play as well as he's played (in the final), I think he was just trying to put those questions to bed once and for all and say, ‘No, I'm still playing well enough. I love playing in this team. I love leading this team.’ And I think, the fact that he said that, to me, it means that he must have that goal in mind of playing in the next World Cup."

The veteran opener hadn't fired with the bat in the Champions Trophy until the final. With India chasing a tricky 252 against New Zealand for victory, Rohit set the tone with a brisk 76 at the top.

"That's playing on the back of his mind" - Ricky Ponting on Rohit Sharma not winning 2023 World Cup

Ricky Ponting. (Image Credits: Getty)

With the Men in Blue failing to win the 2023 World Cup at home, Ponting reckons Rohit wishes to have one last crack at it in 2027. In the same interview, the 50-year-old said:

"I think probably the fact that they lost the last one and he was captain, that might be the thing that's playing on the back of his mind. Just have one more crack at trying to win the T20 World Cup, the Champions Trophy, and the ODI World Cup. I mean when you see him play like he played in the Champions Trophy final, you wouldn't say that his time is up just yet."

Australia had stunned hosts India to win their sixth World Cup title in 2023.

