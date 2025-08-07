"My current skills won't help much next year" - KKR star reveals fascinating advice from Jasprit Bumrah during IPL 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pace sensation Harshit Rana has shared a golden piece of advice he received from India’s ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah during IPL 2024. The 23-year-old shared that the current World No.1-ranked Test bowler asked him to keep evolving himself every year to stay relevant in the game, especially in the T20 league.

Rana further commended the legendary bowler for his excellent bowling skills and powerful mindset, forcing the batters to make errors, especially in Test cricket. He added that the senior pacer urged him to focus on bowling on the proper line and lengths to succeed in the longest format.

Speaking to Ranveer Allahabadia’s YouTube channel, Harshit Rana said:

“113 – In the 2024 season, he told me that my current skills won’t help you much next year. You have to keep changing things, bring out something new every season. Otherwise, be so accurate that you are able to do what you want, like he does.”

“112 – (On Bumrah) – He has a lot of confidence and trust in his abilities. He backs his plans and forces the batter to make mistakes. I will stick to my plans regardless of the batting. His mindset is so strong that no one can break it. T20 cricket is a different thing, but in Test cricket, it’s a big thing that he has explained to me. He has skills, he practices his Yorkers, slower balls, so many skills,” he added.

“He always guided me” – When Harshit Rana credited Jasprit Bumrah for his success in the 2025 Champions Trophy

Harshit Rana thanked Jasprit Bumrah for his advice during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy following his exploits with the ball in the 2025 Champions Trophy. The lanky pacer said (via The Times of India):

“I get a lot of benefit from working with Jassi bhai. He has a lot of experience. He always guided me on how to bowl in which format.”

“We used to talk about Test matches in Australia and also about different formats. I got a lot of benefit from that... We often discussed Test matches in Australia and also about various other formats. One thing I have picked up from him is consistency," he added.

Notably, Harshit Rana bagged four wickets in two matches, including 3/53 against England, for eventual champions India during the 2025 Champions Trophy.

