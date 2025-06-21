"My favorite cricketer is back" - Sanjay Manjrekar's huge statement on Team India star during ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Former Indian batter Sanjay Manjrekar hailed Rishabh Pant for scoring a brilliant century on Day 2 of the first Test against England in Leeds. The 27-year-old endured a poor time with the bat in India's previous Test series in Australia, scoring only one half-century in nine innings.

Pant was also short of runs in the recent IPL 2025, leading up to the England tour. However, he did not put a foot wrong in his first innings of the England series, racing to 65* at the end of the first day.

The swashbuckling batter upped the ante in the first session on the second day, completing his century in 146 balls with 10 boundaries and four maximums.

After Pant moved to three figures, Manjrekar posted on his X handle:

"They don’t make too many like him…So happy that my favourite cricketer Pant is back, being the Pant we know!"

It was Pant's seventh Test century, taking him past MS Dhoni for the most tons by a designated wicket-keeper from India. Furthermore, the champion wicket-keeper batter also completed his third Test century in 18 innings in England.

"Never felt prouder of Indian cricket" - Sanjay Manjrekar on India's batting on Day 1 of first England Test

Indian batters made a spectacular start to the five-Test series in England [Credit: Getty]

Sanjay Manjrekar praised the Indian batters for their stellar performance on the opening day of the first Test against England. The former batter was particularly impressed by the young Indian players thriving in T20 cricket, yet wanting to excel in the long format.

After the close of play on Day 1, Manjrekar posted on X:

"Never felt prouder of Indian cricket. Young T20 generation players showing true Test mettle. India are T20 WC champs & at the same time have young players coming out of the system wanting to and excelling in Test cricket! Gill celebration showed it all!"

After being asked to bat first by England captain Ben Stokes, the Indian batters produced a brilliant batting performance, finishing Day 1 at 359/3 in 85 overs. Young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a 159-ball 101, while skipper Shubman Gill finished unbeaten on 127.

The latter was finally dismissed on 147 in his maiden innings as India's Test captain. Yet, Pant is still piling on the runs, batting on 132 as India reached the 450-run mark with the loss of five wickets.

