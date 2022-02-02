"My idea was to attack Starc" - Shubman Gill on his strategy during his match-winning knock at Gabba 

Shubman Gill, one of the new recruits for the Ahmedabad franchise, spoke about how he countered the deadly Australian pace attack during the Gabba Test.

The opening batter top-scored in the historic fourth innings chase that ended the hosts' long unbeaten run at the venue. India chased down a daunting 328-run target on the final day to hand Australia their first loss at the venue in three decades. With the win, the visitors also won back-to-back series Down Under.

Shubman Gill shared a key second-wicket stand with Cheteshwar Pujara that instilled belief in the visitors that they could overhaul the target. The young batter revealed how he made use of the shorter boundary on one side.

Mitchell Starc, who bowled from the end with the shorter boundary on the leg side, was punished by the 22-year-old. Gill scored 37 runs off just 24 deliveries off the left-arm seamer. Speaking to GQ India, Gill said:

“He and Cummins were bowling short at us, and my idea was to attack Starc. If you go back and watch that innings again, you will notice that not once did I pull Cummins."

"The pull shots were off Starc, keeping in mind the shorter square boundary from that side. I felt that even if I got a top edge, it would clear the fielders and get me boundaries because he was bowling at good pace."

He continued:

"The end from which Cummins was bowling had a much bigger boundary, so I told myself to only attempt the pull shot against Starc and leave the short balls from Cummins alone. The idea was to hit every bouncer that Starc sent down, and it paid off for me that day,”

Shubman Gill ended nine short of a maiden Test century, after edging one to slip off Nathan Lyon. His innings included eight fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 62.33. However, it laid the platform for the other batters to take the team home.

"I felt ­comfortable handling the pace" - Shubman Gill

The former Kolkata Knight Riders stalwart made his debut in the Boxing Day Test, replacing Prithvi Shaw in the playing XI following the Adelaide debacle.

Shubhman Gill was relatively at ease against a potent bowling attack, despite Australia being one of the toughest places to start one's international career. He scored 259 runs across six innings to end the tour as one of the top scorers. Gill said:

“As a youngster making your debut in Australia, the biggest doubt in your mind is whether you will be able to hand the pace. Pat Cummins and Starc are known for their pace and Josh Hazlewood for his line and length. But when I was able to ­conquer that doubt, and I felt ­comfortable handling that pace, then it was all about my mindset.”

The batter could not translate his overseas success at home, though. He struggled during England's tour of India and missed out on tours of England and South Africa due to injury.

