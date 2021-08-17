"My reaction when the trolls get trolled" - Ajinkya Rahane takes an indirect dig at his critics after Lord's performance 

Before Team India scripted an epic comeback in the second Test at Lord's and emphatically won the match, Ajinkya Rahane's batting form was under the scanner. Rahane received criticism from many corners due to his inconsistent efforts with the bat over the last two years.

Rahane perished for just one run in the first innings. However, in the second innings when India were in deep trouble at 55-3, Rahane saved the day with a fighting 61-run knock. Later, the Indian lower order managed to build the innings on that platform and helped India register a famous victory at Lord's.

Recently, Ajinkya Rahane shared a photo of himself on his official Instagram handle and captioned it:

"My reaction when the trolls get trolled!"

Ajinkya Rahane has a calm demeanor on the field and also does not exhibit his emotions through extravagant celebrations even after reaching milestones while batting. However, in his latest post, he seemed to have taken a sly dig at the critics who were targeting him before the match.

Rahane played a crucial role with the bat in the second innings when the team was in trouble after losing three wickets cheaply. At that juncture, Rahane (61) put on a match-defining 100-run partnership with Cheteshwar Pujara (45) for the fourth wicket to help India get out of a difficult situation.

Jasprit Bumrah (34) and Mohammed Shami (56) overshadowed everyone on the last day by showing an amazing character with the bat.

The biggest turning point of the match was Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane's partnership: Saba Karim

Former Indian wicket-keeper Saba Karim opined that the 100-run partnership between Rahane and Pujara on Day Four was one of the biggest turning points in the Lord's Test. Speaking on India News, Saba Karim said:

"I feel there were two or three turning points in this match. The biggest turning point was Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane's partnership. After that yesterday, it was a very important time when India had lost eight wickets. There Bumrah and Shami stitched together a valuable partnership for their team."

A partnership to remember for ages for @Jaspritbumrah93 & @MdShami11 on the field and a rousing welcome back to the dressing room from #TeamIndia.

What a moment this at Lord's 👏👏👏



— BCCI (@BCCI) August 16, 2021

