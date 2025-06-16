"My technique is good for red-ball batting" - Indian bowler's massive claim ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Team India spinner Kuldeep Yadav has backed himself to play a prime role with the bat at the back end of the innings during the upcoming five-match Test series against England. The Men in Blue have often been accused of having a long tail, which opposition bowlers can shoot through without much resistance.

With Team India's pace bowling trio not consistent enough with the bat, the onus of runs down the order lies on Kuldeep Yadav. The left-handed batter has shown glimpses of improvement with the bat in recent times, especially in red-ball cricket.

Kuldeep scored a crucial 28-run knock in the first innings of the fourth Test against England in Ranchi after a collapse. The bowler played out 131 deliveries during a vital eight-wicket stand with Dhruv Jurel. He also scored a well-compiled 30 in the series finale in Dharamshala, and ended the five-match affair with a batting average of 19.40, more than respectable for a tail-ender.

The spinner admitted that he trusts his defense, and hopes to help the team with some valuable contributions down the order.

"My technique is good for red-ball batting, and I am confident in my defence. I played well with the bat in the last series against England, so I hope I can add few extra runs in the end for the team in England," Kuldeep Yadav said in an interview with RevSportz.

"There’s plenty of time in Test cricket, so I would hope to at least stay there and not lose my wicket. I had a good stint in the last series against England, so I’m keeping my preparation in place. If I have to bat, then I should be able to handle the pressure of the first couple of overs and stick around after that as well," he added.

The first Test between India and England will be played at Headingley, Leeds, on Friday, June 20.

"The England series is very important" - Kuldeep Yadav on what the upcoming tour means for Team India

Kuldeep Yadav's last red-ball outing came during the series opener against New Zealand in Bengaluru. The left-arm spinner was dropped for Washington Sundar, and was then sidelined due to a sports hernia, forcing him to be out of contention for the Border-Gavaskar series.

He returned in action for the white-ball season in early 2025, featuring in the home series against England, as well as the triumphant 2025 Champions Trophy campaign.

"It feels good whenever you make a comeback into the Test team. I had missed the Australia series, I was injured that time, it took a couple of months after surgery and recovery to come back. The England series is very important, considering how the conditions are there, hopefully everything goes well," Kuldeep Yadav said.

The spinner had a prolific 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign for the Delhi Capitals (DC), ending as the franchise's leading wicket-taker with 15 wickets at an economy of 7.07.

