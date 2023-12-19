Nandre Burger stars with 3/30 as South Africa restrict India to 211 in 2nd ODI

Left-arm pacer Nandre Burger starred with 3/30, while Keshav Maharaj (2/51) and Beuran Hendricks (2/34) also impressed as South Africa held India to 211 in the second ODI at St George's Park in Gqeberha on Tuesday. Asked to bat first after losing the toss, India struggled for momentum, going from 114/2 in the 27th over to 211 all out in the 47th.

Ruturaj Gaikwad began the innings with a first-ball four off Burger but was trapped lbw on the next delivery. Burger got a full delivery to pitch on the middle and swing in. Gaikwad missed his flick and was caught in front of the stumps. He used the DRS as a result of which India lost a review as well.

Sai Sudharsan (62 off 83) dominated a second-wicket stand of 42 as Tilak Varma (10 off 30) struggled. The latter’s misery ended when he hooked Burger to fine leg. Sai Sudharsan, who held the Indian innings together, slog-swept Maharaj for a six when he was introduced into the bowling attack in the 17th over.

India consolidated their innings courtesy of a third-wicket stand of 68 between Sai Sudharsan and skipper KL Rahul (56 off 64). Sai Sudharsan brought up his half-century with a risky single in the 20th over. The next two deliveries from Wiaan Mulder were hammered for fours by Rahul.

Sai Sudharsan’s fine knock, which featured seven fours and a six, ended when he gloved one from Lizaad Williams that bounced a little more than he expected as he attempted the cut. Sanju Samson played a poor stroke to lose his wicket for 12 off 23 balls. He poked at one away from the body off Beuran Hendricks and ended up dragging the delivery back onto his stumps.

Indian captain Rahul reached his half-century by guiding a length ball from Maharaj past short third man for three. Rinku Singh then came down the track and launched the next delivery over long on for a maximum. The Men in Blue were 163/4 after 35 overs.

India lose their way after Rahul’s dismissal

India’s innings suffered a major setback when skipper Rahul fell to Burger, caught at backward point while trying to go after a length ball. Maharaj then brilliantly outfoxed Rinku and had him stumped for 17. The left-arm spinner also dismissed Kuldeep Yadav (1), who top-edged a sweep towards short fine leg.

There was no fightback from Axar Patel (7 off 23) who holed out to long-off while trying to go after Aiden Markram. Arshdeep Singh (18 off 17) played a handy cameo before miscuing one off Hendricks. The Indian innings ended when Avesh Khan was run out for 9 looking for a non-existent single.

