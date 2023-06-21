Nasser Hussain apologizes after Australian star's F-bomb caught on stump mic during first Ashes Test

Former England captain Nasser Hussain had to apologize to Sky Sports' viewers after Nathan Lyon dropped the F-bomb, which was caught by the stump mic, during the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston.

After conceding a seven-run lead in the first innings on day three, Australia secured two key breakthroughs in the third session, sending back Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett.

A few moments later, Scott Boland trapped Joe Root on the pads as Australia sensed another wicket. The Australian players gathered to discuss after the on-field umpire signaled it as not out.

While most players were keen to opt for the DRS, off-spinner Nathan Lyon jumped in and said:

"It's missing by a f*****g way.”

The stump mic clearly picked it up and later Hussain, who was commentating o the game, had to apologize, saying:

"Apologises if you heard any swearing, emotions running high out there.”

"We didn't need Bazball to beat Australia" - Nasser Hussain

Following Australia's two-wicket win at Edgbaston, Hussain believes the entertainment factor shouldn't hold priority over winning and that England should have played like they always did. He told Sky Sports:

"You can't hide behind that [wanting to entertain], and I can almost read Ricky Ponting's mind because he's a winner. England lost [the final Test] in New Zealand as well, if you remember.

"Remember, we've beaten Australia in England since 2001 playing the old-fashioned way - we didn't need 'Bazball' to beat Australia. The only thing I'll say is they showed why they're World Test Champions and the No. 1 side in the world."

The visitors started the day at 107-3, needing 174 more for victory. They lost two wickets in the first session on day five before Usman Khawaja shared two significant partnerships with Cameron Green and Alex Carey, respectively.

Nathan Lyon joined Pat Cummins after Carey departed for 20. The pair held their nerves, with Cummins staying unbeaten at 44, to take the visitors home and hand them a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

The second Test starts on June 28 at Lord's.

