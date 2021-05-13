Nasser Hussain feels Ben Stokes' finger injury could be a blessing in disguise for England

Former England captain Nasser Hussain feels Ben Stokes' injury break could help him stay fresh for the Tests against India and Australia as well as the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup later this year.

Ben Stokes injured his finger while playing for the Rajasthan Royals against the Punjab Kings in IPL 2021. Having undergone surgery, Stokes will have to rest for a few weeks before returning to the field.

While many fans are disappointed that the all-rounder will not play the home series against New Zealand, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, Hussain believes there might be a silver lining for England.

When asked how Ben Stokes' injury could impact England in the home series, Hussain told The Cricketer:

"He’ll miss the New Zealand Tests, the white-ball stuff against Sri Lanka, and possibly some of the matches against Pakistan. He will also miss out on the knowledge and experience gained at the IPL. There may just be a silver lining for England and one of their all-format stars, however. It means that he will return refreshed for the India Tests, the T20 World Cup and the Ashes."

England may look at Jos Buttler, Sam Curran and Chris Woakes in Ben Stokes' absence: Nasser Hussain

Jos Buttler has played 50 Test matches for the England cricket team

Nasser Hussain further pointed out that the England cricket team had enough middle-order options available to make up for Ben Stokes' absence.

He named Sam Curran, Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes as the trio that could shore up the team's middle-order in the series against New Zealand.

"In the meantime they may well look at Jos Buttler, Sam Curran and Chris Woakes to shore up the middle order against New Zealand," Hussain added.

The Test series between England and New Zealand will begin on June 2 in London.