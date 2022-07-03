"It is the repetitive nature of dismissals that must surely become a concern" - Nasser Hussain on Zak Crawley's struggles

Former England captain Nasser Hussain opened up on Zak Crawley's struggles, stating that skipper Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum face a massive challenge to revive his career. Hussain believes the young opener's pattern of dismissals is highly concerning.

Crawley was dismissed for 9 off 17 deliveries on Day 2 of the fifth Test against India at Edgbaston, which was his ninth single-figure score in his last 11 innings. The right-handed batter fiddled a delivery outside the off-stump without foot movement off Jasprit Bumrah, resulting in an easy catch to slip.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Hussain said although the youngster has the backing of Stokes and McCullum, he questioned the limit of the attacking approach. The 54-year old conceded that the nature of the dismissals is upsetting as bowlers will eventually find a way to get his wicket.

He said:

"It is a real test for this new era, and McCullum and Stokes, because they've given Crawley their backing and this is how they want to play their cricket.

He added:

"It is the repetitive nature of dismissals that must surely, eventually, become a concern. Driving without due care and attention against the moving ball is going to get you in trouble. You might get the odd pretty, crisp four through the offside but eventually a bowler of Bumrah or [Tim] Southee's ability will back themselves to find the edge."

The 24-year old also struggled for runs in the previous series against New Zealand while most other England batters came good. He managed only 87 runs in three Tests at 14.50 with a high score of 43.

"What really matters is what he thinks and whether he thinks he should change" - Nasser Hussain on Zak Crawley

Nasser Hussain. (Image Credits: Getty)

Hussain feels the Kent batter's development as a player also depends upon how much effort he puts in for that as Crawley is the one in charge of his career. He said:

"What really matters is what he thinks and whether he thinks he should change. If you're sitting there as Zak Crawley, are you comfortable being this player, this inconsistent talent or do you want to improve, get better and become more consistent and not play the shot of the day but the innings of the day like Alastair Cook or Michael Atherton used to play? At the end of the day, it is your career and you're in charge of it."

The hosts slid to 84-5 by the end of day two, trailing India by 332 runs. England need a monumental contribution from their captain Ben Stokes, mainly after Joe Root's departure.

