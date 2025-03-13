Nasser Hussain picks 2025 Champions Trophy Team of the Tournament; includes 5 Indians

Former England cricketer Nasser Hussain picked his 2025 Champions Trophy team of the tournament. He included five Indian players in his side as the Men in Blue defeated New Zealand by four wickets to win the tournament.

Nasser went with Ben Duckett and Rachin Ravindra as his openers. Rachin was the highest run-getter in the 2025 Champions Trophy with 263 runs while Duckett was the third-highest with 227 runs.

"I had too many people at the top of the order so I wanted a balanced side so I have gone Ben Duckett and Rachin Ravindra at the top of the order. They are good players, the two of them. One is tall one is short so that balances both of them being left-handers," he said on Sky Sports Cricket's YouTube channel. (0:18)

He picked the experienced and senior pros Virat Kohli and Joe Root at three and four, followed by Shreyas Iyer at 5. Iyer ended as India's highest run-getter in the 2025 Champions Trophy with 243 runs from five games.

Nasser opted for KL Rahul at 6, praising him for the way he batted on tricky pitches in Dubai. Rahul played key knocks for India in the semifinal and final, helping them finish off both games.

"I've gone KL Rahul at 6 because he's got some very useful runs. I nearly went Tom Latham because he's kept brilliantly and got that hundred but I think KL on these tricky pitches in Dubai in tricky positions has got them over the line," he explained. (1:21)

The former England cricketer then picked Glenn Phillips as his spin-bowling all-rounder at No. 7, followed by Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Mohammad Shami, and Varun Chakaravarthy to complete his team.

"I've gone with my spinner as an all-rounder in Glenn Phillips. He's my No.7," he said. (2:13)

Nasser picked Santner as his captain, who also led New Zealand to the final of the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Nasser Hussain's 2025 Champions Trophy Team of the Tournament

Ben Duckett, Rachin Ravindra, Virat Kohli, Joe Root, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner (C), Matt Henry, Mohammad Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy.

