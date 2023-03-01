Nathan Lyon becomes the most successful visiting bowler in Asia, surpasses Shane Warne

Australian veteran spinner Nathan Lyon continues to rise to the echelons as one of the best in the world with his performances in Asia. The off-spinner's 129 Test wickets are now the most by a visiting bowler in Asia, surpassing his countryman Shane Warne in the ranks.

The New South Wales off-spinner achieved the milestone after dismissing Ravindra Jadeja on day one of the third Test against India in Indore. Lyon, who took a fifer on his debut in Sri Lanka, has the most wickets in India when it comes to playing in Asia, with 45 of them. The lowest he has is in Pakistan with 12 scalps; however, the 35-year-old has played only three Tests in their backyard so far.

Lyon's record now stands above Warne (127), Daniel Vettori (98), Dale Steyn (92), James Anderson (82), Courtney Walsh (77). Australia lost the toss on day one of the Indore Test; however, they made inroads in the first hour of the play as India were five down for 45. Matthew Kuhnemann started the procession by dismissing Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill.

Lyon had his first wicket by removing Cheteshwar Pujara for a single and got his third after trapping KS Bharat lbw. He has also made a sensational comeback after managing only one wicket in the opening Test and returned to pick a fifer in the first innings of the Delhi game.

"All I want is to try to get the best batters in the world defending" - Nathan Lyon

Ahead of the third Test, the record-breaking off-spinner stated that he has always aimed to get the batters defending on the front foot to bring all the dismissals into play. Speaking to The Age, he said:

"All I want is to try to get the best batters in the world defending. It doesn’t matter who I’m bowling to or what conditions we’re faced with, whether we’re in Australia or here in Indore, it doesn’t matter. My biggest strength is getting guys on the front foot defending, and that will bring in both edges, pads, stumps, the whole kit and caboodle. It’s just about trying to get these guys defending as many balls as I possibly can."

Australia are 0-2 down in the four-Test series and need a turnaround to have any hope of drawing the series.

