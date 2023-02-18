Nathan Lyon completes 100 Test wickets against India in BGT 2023 2nd Test

Nathan Lyon has become the third bowler to touch the 100-wicket milestone in Border-Gavaskar Trophy history. The veteran Australian spinner accomplished the feat in the ongoing Delhi Test match against India.

Lyon has bowled a magnificent spell at the Arun Jaitley Stadium thus far. He has picked up five wickets in the first innings, dismissing Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shreyas Iyer and KS Bharat.

Rahul and Pujara were trapped in front of their stumps by Lyon, while Iyer and Bharat were dismissed caught. Indian captain Sharma was dismissed bowled by the veteran Aussie spinner.

With Bharat's wicket, Nathan Lyon not only completed his five-wicket haul but also touched the 100-wicket mark in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The off-spinner has played 24 matches against India, scalping 100 wickets in 43 innings at a strike rate of 66.3.

Lyon has recorded eight five-wicket hauls and one 10-wicket match haul against the Men in Blue. The off-spinner has an impressive bowling average of 34.31, while his economy rate is around three runs per over.

Nic Savage @nic_savage1



James Anderson

Muttiah Muralitharan

NATHAN LYON



#INDvAUS Test cricketers with 100 wickets against India:James AndersonMuttiah MuralitharanNATHAN LYON Test cricketers with 100 wickets against India:James Anderson Muttiah MuralitharanNATHAN LYON#INDvAUS

Nathan Lyon has taken the most wickets for Australia in Tests against India

India v Australia - 2nd Test: Day 2 (Image: Getty)

Unsurprisingly, Lyon is also the leading wicket-taker among Australians in Test cricket against India. The off-spinner jointly holds the second position with Ravichandran Ashwin on the list of players with the most wickets in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Former Indian leg-spinner Anil Kumble is at the top with 111 wickets.

Given that Nathan Lyon and Ravichandran Ashwin will play at least two more matches in this series, it should not be a surprise if one of them ends up dethroning Anil Kumble.

Speaking of the ongoing Delhi Test match, India have slumped to 151/7 in their first innings at the time of writing. India still trail by 112 runs. You can follow the live scorecard right here.

Get the IND vs AUS Live Score for 2nd Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates and news.

Poll : 0 votes