"It's been a long time coming, I dare say" - Nathan Lyon on entering the 400-wicket club in Test cricket

Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon became the 17th bowler to take 400 Test wickets on Saturday. Lyon reached the milestone when he dismissed Dawid Malan on the fourth day of the first Ashes Test at the Gabba.

Lyon is only the second non-Asian spinner after countryman Shane Warne to achieve the feat, and the third Australian to join the exclusive club, after Warne and Glenn McGrath.

The 34-year-old took 4-91 from 34 overs in England's second innings as the hosts won by nine wickets to take the lead in the five-Test series.

In a clip uploaded to Cricket Australia's Twitter handle, Lyon said: "It's been a long time coming," referring to his wait (208 deliveries) after taking his 399th Test wicket.

"Thank you. It's been a long time coming, I dare say. It's pretty amazing to get that breakthrough and start off a pretty fantastic session here this morning. Pretty stoked with it. It's just one of those mornings, I honestly felt like the ball came out really well. I didn't have much luck, but you create your own luck and very happy to contribute to a pretty special Test win," Lyon said.

Australia wrapped up a big win after the visitors collapsed from 223-2 to be bowled out for 297, with Malan's scalp the trigger. Lyon then accounted for Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson and Mark Wood.

"It hasn't really hit me yet, to be honest. No doubt I'll get my phone and call my family and friends, and that will probably hit a little bit closer to home, I guess," Lyon said after the match.

"But it's something that I'm very proud of, there's no doubt about that. It's been some hard toil to get it, but it's very rewarding, that's for sure," he added.

The second Test, a day-night affair, will commence in Adelaide on December 16.

