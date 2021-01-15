Nathan Lyon recalls his father’s hilarious reaction to Test debut

Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon recently recalled his father’s hilarious reaction when he found out that his son would play a Test for Australia. On the occasion of his 100th Test match, Nathan Lyon narrated the anecdote while speaking to Fox Cricket’s Mark Howard during the TV feature, ‘Nice Garry – The Nathan Lyon Story’.

In 2011, a 23-year-old Nathan Lyon, then a cricketer with South Australia, was picked for Australia's tour of Sri Lanka. Elated, Lyon called home to share the good news with his parents.

“I called Mum and Dad, I think Dad was out the back of Temora (NSW town) somewhere working,” Lyon recalled. I said, 'Dad, you won’t believe this,’ and he said, 'What?’ I said, ‘I’m making my debut.' He goes, 'That’s all right, at least you’ll play one game,’ and he hung up.

I’ve since found out that he was probably too emotional to talk. Then I called my brother, and he was speechless. Mum started crying... I called my grandmother and she started crying," revealed Lyon.

Nathan Lyon: From curator to 100 Tests for Australia

In 2010, a groundsman’s job took Nathan Lyon to Adelaide from Canberra. He played for Prospect Cricket Club and worked as ground staff at the Adelaide Oval. A casual roll-over at the nets would go on to define his career.

Lyon was soon playing the Big Bash T20 in the 2010-11 season. He was the joint-highest wicket-taker and then made his First-Class debut, claiming a four-for. In six months, he had received his Test call-up.

Nathan Lyon debuted against Sri Lanka at the Galle and picked up Kumar Sangakkara’s wicket with his first ball.

On Friday, he became only the 13th Australian to play 100 Tests. Into his tenth year of Test cricket, Lyon now has 396 wickets. He is already the most successful Australian spinner after Shane Warne and among the country’s most-loved cricketers.

On Day One of the fourth Test, he walked through a guard of honour at the Gabba in Brisbane as his teammates and coaches celebrated the monumental milestone.