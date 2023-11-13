"Need a couple of early wickets to get on top of the game" - Kuldeep Yadav on key for India in semi-final vs NZ

Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav admitted picking up early wickets will be crucial to India's chances of winning the semi-final against New Zealand in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Following their convincing 160-run win against the Netherlands, Team India finished the league stages on top of the table, winning all nine games. Meanwhile, the Blackcaps weathered their brief stutter midway through the tournament to finish fourth with five wins in nine games.

Speaking to reporters after India's victory over the Dutch, Kuldeep felt that the true nature of the Wankhede wicket makes picking up early wickets paramount.

"It is a difficult venue to bowl. The bounce is true and batsmen often dominate there. Unlike in T20, of course, the bowlers have plenty of time to come back into the game. But yes, you need a couple of early wickets to get on top of the game and opponents," Kuldeep said.

The 28-year-old dismissed the 2019 semi-final defeat against the same opponent as much of a factor, considering the number of matches played since by both teams.

"The 2019 semi-finals (against NZ) was four years ago. We have played a lot of bilateral series after that, so we know the conditions in India and so do they. Our preparation has been good and we have been able to play good cricket throughout the tournament. So, we expect to continue in the same vein in the next match as well," Kuldeep added.

Like the ongoing World Cup, the Men in Blue finished first during the league stage but suffered a shock defeat to the Kiwis in the semi-final.

In the earlier meeting during the tournament, India overcame a tricky run chase to win by four wickets.

"I just keep focusing on the process rather than on wickets" - Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav has been in excellent bowling form through the World Cup.

Kuldeep Yadav stated that his approach of sticking to the process rather than worrying about the outcome has helped during the ongoing World Cup.

The Uttar Pradesh-born bowler has picked up 14 wickets in nine games at an impressive average of 22.28 and an economy of less than 4.20.

"I just work on my rhythm and strengths and focus on how batsmen are trying to play me. My aim is to land the ball on the good length area as much as possible. I just keep focusing on the process rather than on wickets. Hopefully, it will work in the next match also," Kuldeep said.

With five bowlers picking up 12 or more wickets, the Indian attack has been arguably the best of the World Cup.

Kuldeep Yadav has tasted tremendous success in ODIs this year, with 47 wickets in 26 games at a stellar average of 17.89, including two 4-wicket hauls and a 5-wicket haul.