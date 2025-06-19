"Needs to step up as far as consistency is concerned" - Former India batter's huge statement on KL Rahul ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Former Indian cricketer WV Raman believes KL Rahul must step up and score consistently as the senior batter in the upcoming Test tour of England. Team India will face off against England in a highly anticipated five-Test series, starting at Leeds on Friday, June 20.

With the recent retirements of batting stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Rahul will be India's most experienced batter in an inexperienced lineup. The 33-year-old has struggled for consistency throughout his Test career, averaging under 34 in 58 matches.

Talking about Rahul and his consistency issues ahead of the England series, Raman told TOI:

"This has also happened on his last tour of England. He started off well and then he tapered down and this is something that has happened. We all know that. But again, still the fact of the matter is that he is experienced, he has got runs, he is capable of runs, he gives you the impression that he can get runs. So, he also is aware of the fact that he needs to step up as far as consistency is concerned."

He continued:

"Now, the matter is very straightforward. You play him in the first three test matches, you see how he goes about it. Obviously, if he does well, you will continue him and then he has got to be told, yes, we are very well aware of the fact that you are talented, you have performed in all the three formats.

"Now, the time has come for you to up it in terms of consistency and a message has to be conveyed to him. And that's the way to go about it. Failing which, you are anyway in a transition period. You got to try and look for other options."

Rahul has played nine Tests in England, with his numbers mirroring those from his overall career. Despite scoring two centuries in red-ball cricket in English conditions, the veteran batter averages a sub-par 34.11 in 18 innings.

"Matter of him bringing into play the learnings" - WV Raman on India's new Test captain Shubman Gill

WV Raman advised India's new Test captain, Shubman Gill, to make his experience and the learnings from the past count in the upcoming England series. The 25-year-old will lead India for the first time in Tests, with his only other Indian captaincy experience coming in the T20I series in Zimbabwe last year.

Gill will bat at No.4 in the England series, replacing the recently retired Virat Kohli.

"It's all a matter of him (Gill) bringing into play the learnings that he's had over a period of time. And for a young captain, what is important is the kind of support that he gets in terms of inputs from the other experienced members in the side. And of course, to just repeat the cliché, a captain is only as good as his team," said Raman (via the aforementioned source).

He added:

"A young captain needs his team to measure up, raise the bar and perform together. And that's when a young captain will probably be capable of overcoming the challenges on a tough tour such as this."

Gill has played only three Tests in England, averaging a dismal 14.66 in six innings. His overall Test numbers have left much to be desired, with an average of 35.05 in 32 matches.

