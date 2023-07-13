Aakash Chopra has termed Shubman Gill getting the No. 3 position in India's batting lineup based on his request an interesting development.

Rohit Sharma disclosed in the pre-match press conference ahead of the first Test against the West Indies that Yashasvi Jaiswal will open the batting with him as Gill told Rahul Dravid that he would prefer to bat at No. 3. Rohit and Jaiswal strung together an unbroken 80-run opening-wicket partnership on Day 1 in Roseau on Wednesday (July 12) after the West Indies were bowled out for 150.

Chopra shared his thoughts about the development in a video shared on his YouTube channel:

"Yashasvi Jaiswal was played as an opener because Shubman Gill went and told the team management that he wants to play at No. 3 as that is where he thinks he will do better. This is a very interesting thing."

The former Indian opener added:

"Generally, such a thing is not heard in Indian cricket where a player goes and says that he likes to bat at a particular position and whether he can do that. Neither does anyone ask nor is anyone given that luxury."

Gill has enjoyed middling success in the 29 innings he has played as an opener thus far, aggregating 874 runs at an average of 32.37. He has batted just once at No. 3, scoring 47 runs in India's second innings of the Mumbai Test against New Zealand in December 2021.

"I am not surprised" - Aakash Chopra on Shubman Gill getting to bat at No. 3

Shubman Gill is known for his elegant batting.

However, Aakash Chopra wasn't surprised about Shubman Gill being given the No. 3 position, explaining:

"Shubman at No. 3 - I am not surprised. If you remember my 2020 tweet, when he made his debut, that he will play for India for more than a decade but after a few years you will find him down the batting order and not as an opener. He has himself expressed that wish and he is batting at three and Yashasvi Jaiswal is opening."

While observing that the move also gives Yashasvi Jaiswal his preferred batting position, the reputed commentator pointed out that it is a tough spot to bat in overseas conditions:

"Yashasvi Jaiswal has come after regularly opening, so it is good if he gets his preferred slot. But it is also the truth that the opener's job is difficult in Test cricket, especially away from home. The more down the order you play, batting becomes that much easier."

Chopra concluded by hoping that the Indian team management shows patience with Gill and Jaiswal in their respective positions. He added that there shouldn't be too much chopping and changing once the likes of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer become available for selection.

