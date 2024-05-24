"Neither I nor the BCCI have approached any former Australian cricketer" - Jay Shah rubbishes reports around Team India's head coaching hunt

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah has rubbished recent reports of former Australian cricketers denying offers to become India's next head coach. With current coach Rahul Dravid's contract set to expire after the upcoming T20 World Cup, applications for the next coach have been welcomed until May 27.

Several names like Ricky Ponting, Justin Langer, Stephen Fleming and Mahela Jayawardene, among others, have been thrown in the mix. Ponting and Langer seemingly admitted to being approached for the role.

Jay Shah issued a statement to offer clarification on the same, as quoted by The Indian Express:

"Neither I nor the BCCI have approached any former Australian cricketer with a coaching offer. The reports circulating in certain media sections are completely incorrect," said Jay Shah.

He added:

"Finding the right coach for our national team is a meticulous and thorough process. We are focused on identifying individuals who possess a deep understanding of the Indian cricket structure and have risen through the ranks. It’s crucial that our coach has an in-depth knowledge of our domestic cricket framework to truly elevate Team India to the next level."

Ponting recently told the ICC that he was approached to coach the Indian team during the ongoing IPL but turned down the offer due to lifestyle issues.

Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) coach Langer also reportedly stated his interest in coaching the Indian team, but discussions with skipper KL Rahul made him reconsider the same.

"No role is more prestigious than that of the Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team" - Jay Shah

Jay Shah further stated that the Indian coaching role is the most prestigious in world cricket, considering the side's unmatched fan base.

Dravid took over from Ravi Shastri in November 2021 and helped India reach the World Test Championship (WTC) and ODI World Cup final last year.

"When we talk about international cricket, no role is more prestigious than that of the Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team. Team India commands the largest fan base globally, enjoying support that is truly unrivalled. Our rich history, passion for the game make this one of the most lucrative jobs in the world," said Jay Shah.

He concluded:

"The role demands a high level of professionalism as one gets to nurture some of the best cricketers in the world and an assembly line of talented cricketers to follow. Catering to the aspirations of a billion fans is a huge honour and the BCCI will pick the right candidate, capable of propelling Indian cricket forward."

Team India's final assignment under Dravid will be the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and U.S.A., starting June 1.

The Men in Blue play their tournament opener against Ireland in New York on June 5.

