"Neither are RCB winning the trophy nor are Bangladesh winning a big trophy" - Aakash Chopra on Tigers' fan support heading into 2024 T20 World Cup

Aakash Chopra has urged Bangladesh to perform well at the 2024 T20 World Cup for their fans, noting that they are waiting for a big title just like the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) supporters. The Bangla Tigers are placed in Group D alongside South Africa, Sri Lanka, Nepal and the Netherlands.

Najmul Hossain Shanto and company begin their campaign against Sri Lanka in Dallas on June 8. They will face India in a warm-up game in New York on Saturday, June 1.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra wasn't convinced whether Bangladesh would qualify for the Super Eights. He added that they need to deliver the goods for their unsatiated fans.

"Can this team progress - I can't tell you. We cannot even say whether they will reach the Super Eights because this team is present in the group of death. It is not easy. We wish you well. You called Mustafizur (Rahman) and played matches there (in the US) but it hasn't been good," he said (5:00).

Trending

"You need to turn it around for your fans. Bangladesh have to start winning for their fans because the passion there is second to RCB. So much passion but neither are RCB winning the trophy nor are Bangladesh winning a big trophy. Please do it this time for the fans. Bangla Tigers - do something good," the former India opener added.

Chopra reckons Bangladesh's weakness is the lack of experience in the batting department. He noted that Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim are no longer part of their squad.

"Shakib Al Hasan is at No. 5" - Aakash Chopra on Bangladesh's probable playing XI

Shakib Al Hasan batted at No. 5 in the recent series against USA.

Aakash Chopra picked Bangladesh's probable playing XI and opined that Shakib Al Hasan will continue to bat at No. 5.

"Tanzid Hasan might be seen opening with Litton Das. Najmul Hossain Shanto, the captain, at No. 3. Soumya Sarkar can be at No. 4 his time because Shakib Al Hasan is at No. 5. Shakib is not batting in the top four anymore. After that, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and Mustafizur Rahman," he said (3:40).

While praising the Tigers' bowling, the cricketer-turned-commentator claimed that a lower-middle-order batting position doesn't suit Shakib.

"I like the bowling unit. Considering the conditions you will get, I feel the bowling unit can do a good job, and they have a world-class all-rounder in Shakib Al Hasan. However, when he bats down the order, he is not the same player because he doesn't bat at a strike rate of 170. He is a 130 strike rate player on a very decent day," Chopra explained.

Chopra chose Najmul Hossain Shanto, Taskin Ahmed and Soumya Sarkar as the players in focus heading into the global event. While acknowledging that the Tigers are in a tough group, he added that the Super Eights would become easier if they progress.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback