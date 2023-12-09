"Never dreamed of this" - Ravi Bishnoi on becoming No.1-ranked T20I bowler

Young Indian spin sensation Ravi Bishnoi has admitted that he never dreamt of becoming the No.1-ranked T20I bowler. The leg-spinner now hopes to hold on to the ranking for as long as possible by delivering consistent performances for the team.

The Jodhpur-born wrist-spinner earned the Player of the Series award in the recently concluded T20Is against Australia, which India won 4-1. He finished with nine wickets in five matches, averaging an outstanding 18.22 with an economy rate of 8.20.

Speaking in a video uploaded by the BCCI, Bishnoi reflected on his stellar accomplishments over the past year-and-a-half and is keen to put in more match-winning performances.

"It is an out-of-the-world feeling. To become the number one bowler, I never dreamed of this," he said. "Now that I'm there, I'm feeling good about it and I hope to continue performing for the team and helping the team win. I debuted on February 15 and the journey has had its ups and downs but the last 1-1.5 years have been good since I got to play some good games, played in the Asian Games and Asia Cup as well."

The 23-year-old finished with figures of 4-0-50-1 in the first T20I in Vishakhapatnam, but improved as the series progressed, becoming a potent wicket-taking option for skipper Suryakumar Yadav.

"It has been good so far and I am enjoying it" - Ravi Bishnoi

Ravi Bishnoi. (Image Credits: Twitter)

The youngster admitted that the recent results have been due to the hard work he has put in over the last five years, adding:

"It has been that I got opportunities and when I do I hope to play well. This is more of the efforts from the last five years coming to fruition. Now after that, it has been good so far and I am enjoying it."

The leggie will hope to continue his good form when India face South Africa in a T20I series, beginning on December 10th.