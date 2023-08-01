"Never underestimate Bazball"- Top 10 funny memes after England beat Australia in a thriller at Oval

England beat Australia by 49 runs in the fifth Test of Ashes 2023 on Monday, July 31, at the Kennington Oval in London. Courtesy of the victory, the hosts managed to draw the series as both teams won two games each. The fourth test ended as a draw due to incessant rain.

Australia began the final day of the fifth Test with an overnight score of 135/0. The visitors were ahead at that stage, with Usman Khawaja and David Warner in good nick, having scored their half-centuries.

English pacer Chris Woakes was sensational in the first hour, sending back both the openers to the pavilion. Marnus Labuschagne also departed soon after, leaving his side in a spot of bother at 169/3.

Steven Smith (54) and Travis Head (43) put on an enterprising 95-run stand for the fourth wicket, during which Australia looked like cruising towards victory. Chris Woakes and Moeen Ali then bowled wonderfully in tandem during the final session to help England win the match by 49 runs.

The action that transpired on the final day of the fifth Ashes Test entertained cricket fans across the world. They expressed their reactions to the game by sharing hilarious memes on Instagram and Twitter.

Here are some of the best memes:

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14 🏻 🏻 I guess the lesson here is there's no one way to play cricket. As long as you get the job done. pic.twitter.com/mVEeqz60mv Congratulations to Australia and England on a fantastic series🏻 I guess the lesson here is there's no one way to play cricket. As long as you get the job done. #Ashes

"This is a fair reflection"- England captain Ben Stokes after winning the 5th Ashes 2023 Test

Speaking at the post-match presentation, England captain Ben Stokes opened up that both teams fought well, and the result of 2-2 corroborates it. He hailed his teammates for showing character after losing the first two Tests. The southpaw also reserved special praise for Chris Woakes, who was adjudged as 'Player of the Series'.

Stokes said:

"2-2 at the end of a series like this is a fair reflection. Australia are the World Test champions, absolutely quality side. Incredibly proud of everyone. Woakesy has played just three games and walked off as the 'Player of the Series. That reflects it."

He added:

"Having played a lot of cricket, you know how it is chasing in the 4th innings. Turning up on the final day with 250 odds to get, it was still going to be tough for them. Woody has put in some unbelievable performances. Yesterday and today, he was really sore. He still wanted to bowl. To have people like that is amazing."

Australia's dry run continued as they have not been able to win the Ashes on England soil since 2001.