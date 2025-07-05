"Never understood the hype" - Former India batter takes a brutal dig at Ben Stokes' captaincy amid ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Former cricketer Mohammad Kaif seemed unimpressed by England captain Ben Stokes' captaincy on Day 4 of the side's ongoing second Test against India at Edgbaston, Birmingham. He remarked that he didn't understand the hype around the all-rounder's leadership skills.

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that Stokes didn't add extra fielders in the slip cordon even after multiple edges from the Indian batters. He emphasized that it were the English batters who played a starring role in their famous five-wicket victory in the Test series opener at Headingley, Leeds.

Stokes failed to get a substantial score in both innings of the first Test. He registered scores of 20 and 33. However, he delivered an impactful bowling performance in India's first innings, bagging a four-wicket haul.

Asking fans about any leadership masterstrokes from Stokes that he may have missed, Kaif wrote on X:

"I have never understood the hype around Ben Stokes the captain. On a flat track with sun shining he decides to bowl, today with some life in pitch edges flying but no extra slip. Batsmen took England to win in first Test but Stokes didn't score many. Please inform if I have missed any of his hidden leadership master stroke."

Stokes became the 81st captain of England's Test team after taking over the reins from Joe Root in 2022. The side failed to qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 final, finishing fifth in the standings. Under his leadership, the side have 21 wins, 12 defeats, and one draw to their name.

Ben Stokes was dismissed for a golden duck in ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

After being put into bat first, India registered a mammoth 587-run total. Skipper Shubman Gill stole the show with a glorious 269-run knock. England were off to a shaky start with the bat, losing two early wickets on Day 2.

The hosts found themselves in a precarious position early on Day 3, with Mohammed Siraj removing ace batter Joe Root in the second over. The onus was on Ben Stokes to steady the ship for the hosts.

However, the southpaw bagged a golden duck. He got a brute of a delivery from Siraj up front. He was undone by the extra bounce on the short-pitched delivery and was out caught behind.

