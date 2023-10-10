"Never watched the highlights" - Eoin Morgan on England's 2015 World Cup defeat to Bangladesh

Former England skipper Eoin Morgan revealed that he has never watched the highlights of their dismal defeat to Bangladesh in the 2015 World Cup.

The 2015 World Cup loss to Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval marked the end of England's campaign. Batting first, Mahmudullah showed the way for Bangladesh, striking a century to propel them to 275. Ian Bell and Jos Buttler then made half-centuries, but the Englishmen fell 15 runs short.

Ahead of England's 2023 World Cup game against Bangladesh on Tuesday, Morgan said he doesn't want to be reminded of the loss. He also believes Bangladesh had better seamers in 2015.

Speaking to the media, as quoted by the Daily Star, the Irishman said:

"I have actually never watched the highlights as it always seems to crop up and Naseer Hussain always brings that up. I don't need to remind myself. They are a good team and they are difficult to play against and I would probably say they had a lot more experience in the seam bowling department in 2015. I think the talent makes up for the lack of experience. They were a good side and probably better than us in Adelaide."

However, the loss marked England's white-ball revolution as they went on to lift the World Cup four years later under Morgan. England defeated Bangladesh resoundingly in their next World Cup encounter in 2019.

"I do feel the conditions here will suit England" - Eoin Morgan

England skipper Jos Buttler. (Credits: Twitter)

Speaking of Tuesday's contest, Morgan backed England to come out on top, remarking that the deck should assist their seamers. He added:

"They (Bangladesh) are a tricky side to play against regardless of where they play. But I do feel the conditions here will suit England more than Bangladesh. Having watched them play the other day, we saw just a bit of bounce that might suit the England seamers and take Bangladesh's strength out a little bit."

England, the defending champions, suffered a humiliating nine-wicket loss to New Zealand in their first match and will be keen to get off the mark on Tuesday.