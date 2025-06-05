New Team India skipper Shubman Gill opens up about his batting position for ENG vs IND 2025 Test series

India's newly-appointed Test captain Shubman Gill has said that no decision has been made on where he would bat in the batting order. He said that a decision on his batting position could be taken after the intra-squad match and a camp in London in the next few weeks.

This was the 25-year-old's first press conference since he was appointed the new Test captain on May 24.

"We still have some time, we will be playing an intra-squad and have a 10-day camp in London. We will decide the batting order once we are there," Gill said on Thursday, June 5 (via Indian Express).

He said that he was overwhelmed when he found out that he would be taking over from Rohit Sharma as the captain in the longest format. He added that he was looking forward to the challenge of leading the side in Test cricket.

"It was very overwhelming, at the same time it was a big responsibility and looking forward to this great challenge," Gill added.

Shubman Gill unpertubed by retirements of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli from Test cricket

Shubman Gill will be leading into a new era in Test cricket, after the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The right-handed batter said that while the duo had served the team for a long time, the players were not under any different kind of pressure.

"Pressure is always there in every tour. Definitely, two very experienced players who played for such a long time and won so many times, very difficult to fill their space. But it is not a different kind of pressure, all of us players are used to it," Gill said on Thursday.

The first India versus England Test in the five-match series will be played at Leeds, starting on Friday, June 20. The visitors last won a Test series in England in 2007, when they won the three-match series 1-0.

