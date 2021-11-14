"New Zealand have always had a bowling attack that can win it" - Simon Doull ahead of T20 World Cup 2021 final

Former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull said he always believed the Kiwis had a bowling arsenal that could win them the 2021 T20 World Cup, ahead of the final against Australia today.

The batting, however, had the former Kiwi international worried. Fortunately, in the semi-final against England, it was New Zealand's batters who carried them over the line. Daryl Mitchell and Jimmy Neesham switched gears at the death to help them chase 167.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Doull said:

"The run chase against England surprised me a little bit. I always thought New Zealand have a bowling attack that can win the tournament. Boult and Southee, who has become such a crafty bowler in last 2-3 years. Quality spinners in Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner, and then the all-rounders. Milne came in, Neesham. They haven’t used Mitchell and just one over of Phillips. So they’ve always had a bowling attack that can win it. I was just worried about the batting side of things."

Doull said he was worried about New Zealand lacking the power-hitting capabilities needed in the shortest format of the game.

He went on to add:

"Kane Williamson, slight niggle with his elbow, I don’t think he’s quite at his best, and just that power. Jimmy Neesham’s got it, doesn’t possibly do it consistently enough, that’s the only thing I was worried about. But, that chase against England was magnificent."

He praised Devon Conway, who scored 46 before breaking his hand on his bat after being dismissed against England.

"Conway was crucial, obviously losing him is a massive, massive blow. And Daryl Mitchell, if I’d told you at the start of the tournament that he would be a New Zealand hero by the end of it, people wouldn’t have believed me," Doull said.

Doull said that Australia too boast a top notch bowling attack and have the power in their batting game. The extent of their capabilities was on full display as Matthew Wade and Marcus Stoinis pulled off a chase against Pakistan not too different to that of New Zealand a day earlier.

"I always thought they also had a bowling attack that can win it. If Starc gets it right, then Cummins, Hazlewood. We saw what Hazlewood was able to do in the IPL, to improve that T20 bowling. The bowler of the tournament has been Zampa. The way he has controlled the middle order for Australia has been phenomenal. They have all-rounders as well in Marsh, Maxwell, Stoinis if they want," Doull said.

The former New Zealand player went on to give some advice to his compatriots:

"They (Australia) have all their bases covered and they do have power. That was proven with Stoinis and Wade the other night. The key will be nipping out a couple early. Get Finch early, who is not having a great run of form and David Warner is key."

T20 World Cup 2021: Simon Doull suggests replacement for New Zealand's Devon Conway

Simon Doull said that New Zealand will probably replace the injured Devon Conway with Tim Seifert, who has been waiting in the wings.

He said they could try Mark Chapman to add a left-handed batter in the middle order against the dangerous Adam Zampa, with Glenn Phillips taking the gloves. Doull ultimately believes they will go for a more direct swap in the form of Seifert.

Shane Watson @ShaneRWatson33



The match ups we need to win to get across the line are: Warner v Boult, Starc v Guptill and Maxwell v Sodhi.



I feel so fortunate to be here to experience this in a different way. An exciting night for Australia cricket to have another chance to win that elusive @T20WorldCup The match ups we need to win to get across the line are: Warner v Boult, Starc v Guptill and Maxwell v Sodhi.I feel so fortunate to be here to experience this in a different way. An exciting night for Australia cricket to have another chance to win that elusive @T20WorldCup!The match ups we need to win to get across the line are: Warner v Boult, Starc v Guptill and Maxwell v Sodhi.I feel so fortunate to be here to experience this in a different way.

Doull said:

"I think it’s Seifert. They’ll bring the number one keeper back in the side. He has got power, but we haven’t quite seen that in the international level as yet. He has done it domestically and in domestic tournaments all around the world. The other option for me, if they want to get little bit funky would be to bring Chapman in. Left-handed batter, bowls a little bit of left arm spin. So it gives them that left-handed option in the middle and it would mean that Phillips will have to keep. But I think they will go on the safer route and bring Siefert in.

Conway hit his bat in frustration after being dismissed against England and broke his hand in the process.

He will not only miss the T20 World Cup final, but also New Zealand's tour of India.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Edited by Parimal