New Zealand batter Devon Conway tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of 3rd Test vs England

New Zealand batter Devon Conway has tested positive for COVID-19 days ahead of the third Test against England in Leeds, which starts on June 23.

Earlier, all-rounder Michael Bracewell and support staff including physio Vijay Vallabh and strength & conditioning coach Chris Donaldson have also contracted the disease.

BLACKCAPS @BLACKCAPS



An update from camp as the team arrives in London 🏏 #ENGvNZ

Conway will begin his mandatory five-day isolation and join the remaining squad ahead of the final Test. The southpaw, along with the other members, will travel separately to Leeds.

"The three will travel separately from the team to Leeds on Sunday and providing they recover as expected will be able to join the team for training at Headingley on Tuesday, ahead of Thursday’s final Test," New Zealand Cricket said in a statement.

The rest of the cricketers and support staff have tested negative. The visiting side will not call for any replacements.

The statement added:

"The rest of the touring party have returned negative results and will continue following the tour health protocols of symptom reporting and subsequent testing if required."

Meanwhile, it will be a massive blow for New Zealand if Devon Conway fails to recover in time for the final Test.

The South African-born cricketer had a dismal outing in the first Test at Lord's but bounced back in the next game. He scored 46 runs in the first essay and backed it up with a half-century in the next, but it ended in a losing cause.

Kane Williamson joins New Zealand squad ahead of final Test

The Blackcaps skipper, who missed the last Test, has rejoined the squad and will be available for selection for the third match.

Williamson had returned positive for COVID-19 on the eve of the second Test match at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, forcing him out of the contest.

The Blackcaps shared an update on social media and confirmed that Williamson will travel to Leeds with the rest of the squad.

BLACKCAPS @BLACKCAPS Welcome back to captain Kane Williamson who has rejoined the Test tour party after recovering from Covid-19 & completing his isolation. The squad will have a few days off before heading to Leeds on Sunday to prepare for the 3rd Test #ENGvNZ

His return will be a massive boost for the Kiwi side as they look to end the England series on a high.

