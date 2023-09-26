New Zealand get major boost, Tim Southee cleared to join squad for 2023 World Cup

Tim Southee will join the New Zealand squad for the 2023 World Cup in India despite not fully recovering from an injury he suffered a couple of weeks ago.

The senior pacer dislocated and fractured his right thumb while dropping a catch at slip against England's Joe Root during an ODI at Lord's. He underwent surgery soon after, kicking off a race against time to recover till New Zealand's first match for the World Cup against England in Ahmedabad on October 5.

A statement from the Blackcaps said the team is flying in Kyle Jamieson as a cover, though he won't be a part of the official squad. Jamieson would thus not be able to participate in New Zealand's two practice matches against Pakistan on September 29 and against South Africa on October 2.

Southee is New Zealand's third-highest wicket-taker in ODIs with 214 scalps at an average of 33.60. He's the most experienced in the pace group which also includes Trent Boult, Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson.

Southee's versatility is his biggest strength. In 16 matches in India, he has 25 wickets at an average of 29.68 and a strike rate of 32.84. Although the aforementioned three pacers can hold forth if he has to miss a few games, Southee's batting ability in the lower order would be difficult to replicate.

Jamieson, on the other hand, has played just 13 ODIs in his injury-affected career, picking 14 wickets at an average of 36.50.

New Zealand's schedule for 2023 World Cup

Match 1: October 5 - vs England, Ahmedabad, 2 pm IST

Match 2: October 9 - Netherlands, Hyderabad, 2 pm IST

Match 3: October 13 - Bangladesh, Chennai, 2 pm IST

Match 4: October 18 - Afghanistan, Chennai, 2 pm IST

Match 5: October 22 - India, Dharamsala, 2 pm IST

Match 6: October 28 - Australia, Dharamsala, 10:30 am IST

Match 7: November 1 - South Africa, Pune, 2 pm IST

Match 8: November 4 - Pakistan, Bengaluru, 2 pm IST

Match 9: November 9 - Sri Lanka, Bengaluru, 2 pm IST