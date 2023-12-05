New Zealand legend Suzie Bates hopeful of featuring in the Olympics for a “second” time

Veteran New Zealand cricketer Suzie Bates has admitted that she is hopeful of featuring in the Olympics for a second time when cricket makes a return to the multi-sport event during the 2028 edition in Los Angeles.

Incredibly, the 36-year-old was part of New Zealand's basketball team that took part in the Beijing Games in 2008. While the age factor is likely to come into play, Bates hasn’t given up on making it to a second Olympics - her first one as a cricketer.

Earlier this year, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) confirmed the inclusion of cricket at the 2028 Los Angeles Games. The sport last featured in the event in 1900.

Sharing her thoughts on the possible honor of representing New Zealand in the Olympics once again, Bates was quoted as saying by icc-cricket.com:

“Look, I did (think of it). I think I was like, ‘How old will I be’? Maybe I don't need to say that out loud, but it did cross my mind.”

The New Zealand star was part of the national team that featured in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last year.

"I just feel so fortunate that in the sports that I've played, I've been able to go to an Olympics and play at a Commonwealth Games. I guess to go to another Olympics for a different sport would be pretty special, but I am definitely not putting any huge aspirations on that yet," the seasoned batter added.

Bates has represented New Zealand in 154 ODIs and 151 T20Is, scoring 5383 and 4067 runs respectively. With the ball, she has claimed 75 scalps in ODIs and 56 in the T20I format.

Bates has had a disappointing T20I series against Pakistan

Bates is currently featuring in the T20I series against Pakistan at home. She has not had an impressive series, being dismissed for 28 in the first match in Dunedin and 18 in the second game at the same venue. On both occasions, she was dismissed by Fatima Sana.

Pakistan won both games to register their maiden T20I series win against the White Ferns. They beat New Zealand by seven wickets in the first match and 10 runs in the second T20I.

The third and final T20I of the series will be held in Queenstown on Saturday, December 9.