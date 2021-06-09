New Zealand likely to make 4 changes for 2nd Test against England, Kane Williamson might be rested

New Zealand could make as many as four changes for the second Test against England, including resting Kane Williamson, given his elbow niggle.

With an all-important World Test Championship final against India on the horizon, the Kiwis could field a changed side for the second Test, which starts at Edgbaston tomorrow.

Spinner Ajaz Patel and all-rounder Daryl Mitchell are considered frontrunners to play the second Test, according to stuff.co.nz. While Will Young could replace Kane Williamson, Trent Boult is expected to return to the playing XI after sitting out the first Test.

How have the boys scrubbed up after the first Test?



Coach Gary Stead has the update from Birmingham 💁‍♂️#ENGvNZ #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/M2A6zfVs02 — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 8, 2021

Kane Williamson's elbow injury will be the biggest headache for the Kiwis, with New Zealand coach Gary Stead revealing that the skipper's "elbow is still niggling away a wee bit”.

As a result, Tom Latham could be in line to lead New Zealand in the second Test. The series is currently tied at 0-0 after the first Test ended in a draw.

"There's an opportunity to win a Test series in England" - New Zealand pacer Trent Boult

Trent Boult in a nets session

While all eyes are already on the World Test Championship final, winning a Test series in England will undoubtedly be a big achievement for New Zealand.

The Kiwis have not won a Test series in England in 22 years, and Trent Boult feels they have an opportunity to achieve something special this time around. The pacer said in a press conference.

"There is an opportunity to win a Test series in England. It's been a long time. Looking forward to the challenge. I thought the guys played tremendously well at Lord's. The boys are gelling nicely and hopefully, it will be a big week.”

The Ollie Robinson fiasco and a few other similar incidents have rocked the England team in recent days. But Boult thinks the hosts will be fully focused on putting in a good performance in the second Test. He added:

"I don't think they will be too distracted. There are a few things going on the sidelines. I'm sure they will be on the ball. They will be desperate to put in a good performance."

The sun is out in Birmingham! First training for the squad at @Edgbaston. #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/wJ7JmcceYI — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 8, 2021

Edited by Samya Majumdar