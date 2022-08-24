New Zealand name 15-man squad for Chappell-Hadlee series; Trent Boult features while Matt Henry gets a recall 

New Zealand will tour Australia for a three-match ODI series in September

New Zealand Cricket have named a 15-member squad for the upcoming Chappell-Hadlee series against Australia. The three-match ODI series between the Trans-Tasman rivals will begin on September 6 (Tuesday).

The touring party mostly consists of the same personnel that defeated West Indies by a 2-1 margin in the recently concluded ODI series. Matt Henry, who was ruled out of the three-match series due to injury, earns a recall to the squad after returning to full fitness.

Right-arm pacer Ben Sears remains in the squad after being initially named as Henry's replacement for the ODI series against West Indies. However, wrist-spinner Ish Sodhi failed to make the cut along with batters Henry Nicholls and Will Young.

Trent Boult, whose decision to be left off the central contract list has come under scrutiny, has been included in the squad for the bilateral series. The left-arm seamer is expected to have a diminished role in the national team after the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.

Looking forward to the series against their rivals, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson told New Zealand Cricket's official website:

“It’s a great rivalry we have with Australia; it’s always a huge occasion for the fans, and the team really look forward to it. We know how tough Australia are to beat in their own conditions and we’re looking forward to the challenge."

Player of the Series in the Caribbean, Mitchell Santner, will play the role of the lead spinner in the absence of Sodhi. Michael Bracewell is the secondary spin bowling option in the New Zealand squad.

Williamson is expected to be on the lookout for more ODI cricket after just playing a solitary match in the format over the last two and a half years. The right-handed batter was ruled out of the second and third ODIs against the West Indies after suffering a quad injury.

All of the fixtures in the Chappell-Hadlee series will be contested at the Cazalys Stadium in Cairns, Queensland. The ODIs are scheduled to be played on September 6, 8 and 11, respectively.

New Zealand squad for Chappell-Hadlee series

Kane Williamson (C), Tim Southee, Martin Guptill, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears.

