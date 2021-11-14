New Zealand to tour Pakistan for 2 Tests, 3 ODIs in September 2022 - Reports

In heartwarming news for Pakistan Cricket and their fans, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has reportedly confirmed a full tour of the Asian nation next year.

According to media reports, New Zealand will tour Pakistan for two Tests and three One-day Internationals in September next year. Noted journalist Wajahat Kazmi took to his Twitter account on Sunday to post about the recent development.

He tweeted:

"New Zealand confirms a tour to Pakistan in September 2022 for 2 Test matches and 3 ODI matches "🏏

Wajahat Kazmi @KazmiWajahat New Zealand confirms a tour to Pakistan in September 2022 for 2 Test matches and 3 ODI matches 🏏 New Zealand confirms a tour to Pakistan in September 2022 for 2 Test matches and 3 ODI matches 🏏

The two Tests will be a part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship. The ODI rubber will form part of the World Cup Super League, a qualification pathway for the 2023 World Cup in India.

Pakistan to host Australia, England next year

The development comes after Australia and England recently confirmed their full tours of Pakistan next year. Australia will tour Pakistan for the first time since 1998, next March. They will play three Tests, as many ODIs and a one-off T20I.

ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo



👉 es.pn/3kgs7uP Australia is set to tour Pakistan for the first time in over 24 years! Australia is set to tour Pakistan for the first time in over 24 years!👉 es.pn/3kgs7uP https://t.co/MIoyQKZc8c

The developments in the last few days have come as a huge shot in the arm for Pakistan Cricket. Back in September, Pakistan cricket suffered a huge blow when New Zealand cancelled their tour on the morning of the first ODI due to security concerns.

New Zealand were scheduled to play three ODIs and as many T20Is in the Asian country, for the first time since 2002. Shortly after the cancellation of that series, the England and Wales Cricket Board followed suit, cancelling the men's and women's tours scheduled to take place in October' 21.

ECB chief executive Tom Harrison recently visited Pakistan to meet his PCB counterpart Ramiz Raja and Prime Minister Imran Khan. Post the meeting, both boards confirmed that England would travel to Pakistan to play three Tests and seven T20Is after the T20 World Cup in Australia, in October next year.

ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo England will play two additional men’s T20Is to the five T20Is originally planned when they will tour Pakistan in September/October 2022 England will play two additional men’s T20Is to the five T20Is originally planned when they will tour Pakistan in September/October 2022 https://t.co/vkLa0A25Mx

ALSO READ Article Continues below

New Zealand and England's tours of Pakistan are scheduled to take place either side of the T20 World Cup. It will be a huge opportunity for the PCB to showcase their ability to host high-profile teams in the country.

Edited by Bhargav