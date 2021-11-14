New Zealand vs Australia T20 World Cup 2021 Final: Toss result and playing 11s, today's match umpires list and pitch report

A new chapter will be written in the Trans-Tasman rivalry as Australia take on New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2021 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

England and Pakistan were billed as the tournament favorites. However, they got knocked out by New Zealand and Australia respectively in the semi-finals.

According to a number of experts, Australia hold the edge going into the summit clash. They are usually able to lift their game in crunch matches and have never lost to the Kiwis in an ICC knockout clash. However, history was rewritten earlier in the tournament, when Pakistan ended their losing streak against arch-rivals India in the World Cup.

There is another theory doing the rounds that this could be New Zealand’s year at the T20 World Cup. The Black Caps will feature in their third successive ICC final. They were runners-up at the 2019 World Cup and lifted the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) earlier this year. Can they add another jewel to their crown?

NZ vs AUS - Today's match playing 11s

NZ playing 11: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Tim Seifert (w), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

AUS playing 11: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

NZ vs AUS - Today's match opening batters list

New Zealand will open with Daryl Mitchell and Martin Guptill. While Mitchell played a match-winning knock in the semi-final against England, Guptill fell cheaply and will be keen to make amends on the big day.

For Australia, skipper Aaron Finch will open with David Warner. While Finch was trapped lbw for a duck by Shaheen Afridi in the semis against Pakistan, Warner top-scored for the team with 49.

NZ vs AUS - Today's match pitch report

According to Shane Watson, the pitch looks drier than it was earlier in the tournament, when there was a bit of moisture. There is no grass. Zampa and Sodhi will be key in the middle overs of both innings. It might be a little bit two-paced and it could be an advantage to bat first because of that.

NZ vs AUS - Today's T20 World Cup match umpires

On-field Umpires: Marais Erasmus, Richard Kettleborough

Third Umpire: Nitin Menon

Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle

New Zealand vs Australia T20 World Cup toss result for today's match

Australia have won the toss and have opted to field first. Australia have not made any changes to their team for the final.

Speaking after winning the toss, Australian skipper Aaron Finch said:

“We'll have a bowl. It looks a little bit dry but I don't think it will change. It might skid with the new ball. It is a new format, a new team and our record over NZ doesn't matter at all.”

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson admitted that they would have fielded first as well. The Kiwis have made one forced change - Tim Seifert comes in for the injured Devon Conway.

Edited by Sai Krishna