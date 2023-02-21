Nitin Menon to officiate across all 3 IND vs AUS ODIs in March; entire umpiring panel comprises Indian officials

Nitin Menon has been named on the list among the on-field umpires for all three ODIs between India and Australia, beginning on March 17. He stood as an on-field official for the first two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and will continue in the same capacity for the remainder of the two Tests as well.

The entire official panel for the three-match ODI series will be from India, with the rest of the members being KN Ananthapadmanabhan, Virender Sharma, and Jayaram Madanagopal.

According to a statement by the ICC under the ‘Umpire and Referee appointments', Menon is the on-field umpire across all three ODIs. Ananthapadmanabhan, Sharma, and Madanagopal will serve as the second on-field umpires in the first, second, and third ODIs. respectively.

As far as the third umpire is concerned, Sharma, Madanagopal, and Ananthapadmanabhan will take up the responsibilities in the first, second, and third ODIs respectively. Javagal Srinath will be the match referee in all matches.

Menon recently came under the spotlight following a controversial decision against Virat Kohli during the first innings of the second Test.

Team India on a break till February 25 following 2-0 lead in Test series

The Men in Blue made easy work of the Australians in the second Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, wrapping up the contest inside three days to earn a well-deserved break.

The squad has been instructed to report to Indore, the site for the next Test, on February 25, while the match begins on March 1.

The ODI series, for which the BCCI has already named the squad, is set to be hosted by Mumbai, Vishakapatnam, and Chennai before the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 unfurls from March 31 onwards.

Rohit Sharma is unavailable to lead the team for the first ODI due to family commitments. Vice-captain Hardik Pandya will take over the captaincy responsibility in his absence.

The two teams last played an ODI series in India back in 2020. The hosts bounced back from a 10-wicket defeat in Mumbai before winning in Rajkot and Bengaluru to complete the comeback.

Team India squad for the ODI series against Australia

Rohit Sharma (C), S Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), R Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, W Sundar, Y Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Jaydev Unadkat

