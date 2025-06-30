Nitish Reddy competes against Yashasvi Jaiswal in boxer arcade game ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

Team India cricketers Nitish Reddy and Yashasvi Jaiswal competed in a boxer arcade game ahead of the upcoming second Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England. Nitish shared a video on his Instagram story, giving fans a glimpse of the challenge.
The all-rounder posted a clip of his punch, which secured a score of 841 on the machine. The 22-year-old apparently beat Jasiwal in the contest as he wrote:
"Better luck next time Jaisuuuu."
You can watch the clip below:
Nitish Reddy didn't find a place in India's playing XI for the recently concluded Test series opener against England at Headingley, Leeds. Shardul Thakur got the nod over the youngster for the seam-bowling all-rounder's role.
Yashasvi Jaiswal, on the other hand, played a stunning knock in the first innings after India were asked to bat first. The southpaw slammed his fifth century in the format, scoring 101 runs off 159 balls.
However, Jaiswal had a tough time in the match following the ton. He dropped four catches in the Test and was dismissed for four runs in the visiting team's second innings.
India ultimately suffered a five-wicket defeat in the clash. England scripted the tenth-highest fourth-innings run chase in Test cricket history, overhauling the daunting 371-run target on Day 5.
"It's easy to sit in the commentary box and criticise" - Former India fielding coach comes out in support of Yashasvi Jaiswal
Yashasvi Jaiswal got a lot of flak for his sloppy catching at Headingley. Former India fielding coach R Sridhar defended the opening batter by suggesting he has had just two bad outings on the field.
He pointed out that Jaiswal has taken some wonderful catches in the past. Opining that it was easy to criticize the batter from the outside, here's what Sridhar said in an interview with Sportstar:
"He's actually an excellent gully fielder. Make no mistake. He’s had just two bad games — one in Melbourne, one here in Leeds. Otherwise, he’s been exceptional. The catches he took against Bangladesh in Kanpur were outstanding. It’s easy to sit in the commentary box and criticise, but these are challenging conditions, and for many of them, it’s their first experience of this environment."
The second Test between India and England is set to be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham, from July 2 to 6.
Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news