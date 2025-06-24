"Should be dropped for the next game" - Yashasvi Jaiswal receives flak on social media after fourth dropped catch in ENG vs IND 2025 Test

Team India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal's sloppy catching has been a major talking point in the side's ongoing Test series opener against England at Headingley, Leeds. The 23-year-old put down three chances in England's first innings.

To make matters worse for India, Jaiswal made yet another fielding error in the match, dropping the well-set Ben Duckett in the crucial final innings. The English openers put the home team in a commanding position with an impactful partnership.

Jaiswal gave Duckett a massive reprieve in the 39th over, that too at a stage when India were desperate for a breakthrough. Batting on 97, the southpaw got a top edge while attempting to play the pull shot off pacer Mohammed Siraj's bowling.

While Jaiswal had to cover a lot of ground at deep backward square-leg, he was able to get his hands under the ball. However, he failed to gather it cleanly and ultimately ended up dropping yet another catch.

Following the missed opportunity, several fans trolled Yashasvi Jaiswal for his ordinary fielding in the match. Here are some of the top reactions on X:

"Jaiswal is a 360° fielder. Can drop catches in any position," wrote a fan.

"Yashasvi Jaiswal should be dropped for the next game. It’s time players are held accountable for missed catches and misfields. After all, what’s the point of scoring runs in Test cricket if we can’t take wickets," remarked a fan.

"I'd drop Jaiswal until he learns how to catch the ball. Pretty embarrassing to be a professional cricketer who can't field," posted a fan.

"Jaiswal has butter fingers," commented another.

"Drop Jaiswal for the next test. IDC how much he's scored. Single handedly lost us the test in the field," chimed in yet another.

At the time of writing, rain has stopped play at Headingley. The English opener have added 181 runs for the first wicket in 40.5 overs. Duckett is batting at 105*, while his partner Zak Crawley is unbeaten on 59*. England need 190 more runs to win the Test.

Yashasvi Jaiswal did a commendable job with the bat for India in the first innings

Yashasvi Jaiswal's fielding has come under the scanner following four dropped catches. However, he shone with he bat in the first innings after the visitors were put to bat first.

The left-handed batter notched up his fifth Test ton, scoring 101 runs off 159 deliveries. It is worth noting that he became the fifth Indian batter to hit a century in his maiden Test innings in England.

Jaiswal endured a batting failure in the subsequent essay. He managed just four runs from 11 balls before perishing to pacer Brydon Carse.

