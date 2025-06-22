"No ball and 3 missed chances" - Indian legend reacts to Jasprit Bumrah for five-fer in ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Former Indian batter and legend Sachin Tendulkar reacted to pacer Jasprit Bumrah's five-fer in the first Test between England and India. The first Test is being played at Headingley, Leeds.

On Day 3 of the Test on Sunday, Jasprit Bumrah achieved the feat as he bagged five wickets. He returned with figures of 5/83 from 24.4 overs during England's batting innings. While Bumrah picked five wickets, it was a tough outing as four other opportunities for wickets were missed off his bowling, with three dropped catches and a no-ball.

Sachin Tendulkar, reacting to Bumrah's five-wicket haul, congratulated him but also mentioned that the no-ball and three dropped chances kept him away from nine wickets.

"Congratulations Bumrah! A no-ball and 3 missed chances stood between you and 𝙣𝙖𝙪 (nine) wickets. 🤪," Sachin tweeted.

Jasprit Bumrah accounted for the wickets of Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Chris Woakes, and Josh Tongue. England were bowled out for 465 in response to India's first innings total of 471, thus conceding a slender lead of six runs.

Jasprit Bumrah records most five-fers in away Tests by an Indian

With his five-wicket haul on Day 3 of the ongoing first Test between India and England, Jasprit Bumrah reached another milestone in the format. He has now recorded the most five-fers in away Tests by an Indian bowler. Bumrah has 12 five-wicket hauls away from home in 34 Tests.

1983 World Cup-winning captain and former legend Kapil Dev also has 12 five-wicket hauls away from home in 66 tests. Ishant Sharma follows Kapil Dev with nine five-wicket hauls away from 63 Tests. Former left-arm pacer Zaheer Khan is fourth on the list with eight five-wicket hauls from 54 away Tests. Meanwhile, former all-rounder and pacer Irfan Pathan is fifth with seven five-wicket hauls away from home from 15 Tests.

Jasprit Bumrah has played 46 Tests so far. The right-arm quick has 210 wickets at an average of 19.33 with a strike-rate of 41.8 and an economy rate of 2.77. He has a total of 14 five-wicket hauls, out of which 12 five-fers have come while playing away from home.

