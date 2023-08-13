"No other batters whose strike rate worries opposing captains" - Ian Chappell concerned as life after David Warner looms for Australia

Former Australian captain Ian Chappell reckons it will be intriguing to see whether David Warner gets the desired farewell to his Test career. However, Chappell fears that Australia has no opener other than Warner who is as dominant at the top of the order.

Warner announced in June that the Sydney Test against Pakistan in June 2024 will most likely be his farewell from Test cricket. Nevertheless, it remains to be seen whether Australia retain him as an opener in the summer after his middling performance in the 2023 Ashes.

In his column for ESPN Cricinfo, Chappell wrote:

"Warner set himself a challenge when he gamely announced the contest against Pakistan as his final Test appearance. Nevertheless, there are no other batters whose strike rate worries opposing captains like the current Australian opener's does."

While the 78-year-old agrees that Matt Renshaw, Marcus Harris, and Cameron Bancroft are in contention to replace Warner, he feels none of them are effective stroke players. He added:

"The three candidates to replace Warner are Marcus Harris, Matt Renshaw and Cameron Bancroft. None of them come close to Warner's ebullient style, and whoever Australia chooses, it means taking a step back. Though Warner is not the player he used to be, he is still good enough to succeed in Australia and he should meet his preferred final destination at the SCG."

While Warner's Test record away from home is ordinary, he averages 58.40 Down Under. In 55 matches, the veteran has accumulated 5139 Test runs with 19 centuries, including a best of 335*.

Ian Chappell says Sheffield Shield is no longer the competition it once was:

Ian Chappell. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Ian Chappell continued by stating that the Sheffield Shield standards have significantly reduced, given the lack of international players. He stated:

"The problem with Shield cricket is, it's no longer the competition great West Indies allrounder Sir Garfield Sobers described in the '60s as "the toughest in the world outside Test cricket". Because international players now rarely compete in the Sheffield Shield, it's not necessarily the best competition for judging future potential."

While the South Australian believes Renshaw was harshly dealt with during his first stint with the national team, Chappell reckons he is not the best choice to open the innings. He added:

"Renshaw was harshly dealt with when he was previously dropped on poor first-class - rather than Test - form. However, choosing him would still be a gamble as at age 28 he's the only opening candidate under 30. That begs the question: where are the skilful young opening batters? This is a major concern when the other opener, Usman Khawaja, while extremely successful, will turn 37 during the summer."

Australia's first Test of the summer is against Pakistan, starting on December 14 in Perth.