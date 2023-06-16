"No doubt in my mind"- Ricky Ponting ranks Steve Smith among Australian legends ahead of Ashes 2023

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting believes star batter Steve Smith is just behind the great Don Bradman when it comes to Australians who have played Test cricket. Smith has played 97 Tests in which he averages a ridiculous 60.05 with 31 Test hundreds to his name.

Ponting spoke about just how consistent Smith has been across conditions and the consistency that he has shown to maintain that incredible average over such a long period of time.

In a video on Sky Sports, here's what Ricky Ponting had to say about Steve Smith's legacy:

"On the Australian list, there's Bradman there and certainly there's Steve Smith behind it. He has got 31 hundreds in 97 games, that strike rate is phenomenal. No doubt in my mind that right now he is in the No.2 spot (behind Bradman). To have that average stretched out for so many games, and he hasn't finished yet either!"

Ricky Ponting on comparing himself with Steve Smith

Ricky Ponting admitted that Smith is currently above him when it comes to his individual record for Australia in Tests. The former cricketer pointed out how Smtih adapts to game situations quicker than others and that's what sets him apart according to him.

On this, Ponting stated:

"Yes he has (a tip on me) at the moment (smiles). After a hundred Test matches, I averaged 60. But I fell off after that pretty quickly (laughs). There's no doubt that he solves problems quicker than most. He is also not too scared to try and change things. When I look back at my career I was a bit scared to change things."

Smith already has seven Test hundreds on English soil and almost averages 60 against England in Tests. He is arguably the biggest threat that England have in front of them.

