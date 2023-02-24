“No fast bowler will take more wickets than Anderson in Test cricket again” - Mike Atherton

Former England captain Mike Atherton has predicted that James Anderson’s record of having claimed the most wickets by a fast bowler in Test cricket will never be broken.

Anderson, 40, currently playing his 179th Test, has 682 wickets at an average of 25.94, with 32 five-fers and three 10-wicket match hauls to his name. He is currently third on the list of all-time leading wicket-takers in Test cricket. Legendary former spinners Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and Shane Warne (708) are above the England great on the list.

When it comes to fast bowlers, Anderson tops the list, followed by his compatriot Stuart Broad (571) and Aussie legend Glenn McGrath (563).

In a column for The Times, Atherton shared an analysis on why Anderson’s record of having claimed the most wickets by a fast bowler in Tests is unlikely to be broken. He wrote:

“No fast bowler will take more wickets than Anderson in Test cricket again. Ever. Records are there to be broken; faster, stronger, higher and all that, but I have absolute conviction that Anderson’s record, as yet unfinished and incomplete, will never be broken. As long as Test cricket is played (which may not be that long, hence part of the certainty) Anderson will stand tall, looking down on the rest.”

Atherton added that the veteran England pacer may go past Warne’s record by the end of the year, but conceded that he will find it tough getting close to Muralitharan’s tally. The 54-year-old continued:

“Stuart Broad is his nearest challenger, with 571 wickets, but Broad, at 36, won’t carry on for much longer. After Broad, you have to scroll down the list to Tim Southee (355), for the next active fast bowler.”

Anderson claimed seven wickets in England’s triumph against New Zealand in the first Test at Mount Maunganui. Following a brilliant performance, he reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the ICC Test rankings for bowlers.

“He will probably pass 700 Test wickets before he is done” - Atherton on Anderson

Sharing his thoughts on Anderson becoming the No.1-ranked Test bowler again, Atherton attributed it to his pursuit of excellence, defying the age factor. The former English batter wrote:

“It is a remarkable achievement for anyone to become recognized as the world’s best, but to do so at 40 years of age, in a pursuit that is among the most physically demanding of any sport, is magnificent."

According to the 54-year-old, Test matches taking a backseat in the wake of T20s is another reason why Anderson’s record seems unbreakable. Atherton concluded:

“It is also the way the calendar has changed, with Tests retreating in the face of T20, that will ensure his record is never beaten. It has taken Anderson 178 Tests to reach his present number of wickets. No cricketer will play that number in future; certainly no fast bowler.

“Anderson’s average (25.94) does not stand out, but the longevity he has shown in a sport that has become increasingly demanding is an outlier. He will probably pass 700 Test wickets before he is done and no fast bowler will ever get close to that again. Ever.”

Anderson made his international debut in December 2022. Apart from Test matches, he has also featured in 194 ODIs and 19 T20Is, claiming 269 and 18 wickets, respectively.

