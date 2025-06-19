"No fear" - Ben Stokes' blunt take on England facing Jasprit Bumrah ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

England captain Ben Stokes dismissed the threat of ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah ahead of the five-Test home series against India, starting at Leeds on Friday, June 20. The discussions in the build-up to the series have been dominated by the potential battle between England's Bazball approach and Bumrah's masterful bowling.

The 31-year-old is coming off an incredible Test season in 2024, finishing with 71 wickets in 13 games at an average of 14.92, including five 5-wicket hauls. Meanwhile, England haven't lost a Test series under Stokes since he was appointed permanent captain in 2022.

Talking about the Bumrah factor ahead of the marquee India-England series, Stokes said (via Inside Sport):

"No fear. In international cricket, you come up against quality opposition all the time. We know his class and what he brings to any team he plays for, but in terms of fear, definitely not. I don’t think one bowler alone is going to win the series for either team. All 11 [players] have to stand up. I don’t think there is just one person in either team holding the key to success."

Jasprit Bumrah has excelled in Tests in England, picking up 37 wickets in nine matches at an average of 26.27. His overall Test numbers against England are even better, with 60 wickets in 14 outings at an average of 22.16.

"Three Test matches is what I'm looking at" - Jasprit Bumrah on IND-ENG Test series

Jasprit Bumrah has been battling injuries throughout his career [Credit: Getty]

Jasprit Bumrah recently confirmed his participation in only three out of the five Tests in England as part of his workload management. The 31-year-old has dealt with back injuries throughout his illustrious career, which has relegated him to the sidelines for extended periods.

The most recent instance was the final Test of India's previous series in Australia when Bumrah did not take the field in the second half of the Sydney contest.

Talking about his participation in the England series in an interview on Sky Cricket, Jasprit Bumrah said (via ESPN Cricinfo):

"[We will] plan on the go. Three Test matches is what I'm looking at. Obviously that number is not decided. First [Test] is definitely on, that is going to happen. The rest we'll see how things are, what is the workload, what are the scenarios going on. Three Test matches is what I can manage at this moment. And I don't want to be in a desperate scenario."

India are looking for their first Test series win in England since 2007, when Rahul Dravid led the side to a 1-0 triumph.

