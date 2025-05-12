"No individual has done as much" - Former England captain lauds Virat Kohli after he announces retirement from Test cricket

Former England captain Michael Vaughan reserved high praise for Team India's Virat Kohli. He emphasized that the ace batter contributed tremendously towards the success of Test cricket during his decorated career.

Vaughan's comments came after Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket on Monday, May 12. He opined that the ex-India skipper's commitment to being the best benefited the sport significantly.

Hoping to see India's youngsters take a cue from Kohli, the cricketer-turned-commentator wrote on the microblogging platform X:

"In my time playing and broadcasting no individual has done as much for Test cricket as Virat Kohli .. his passion,energy and commitment to the greatest format has helped so much .. I hope the next generation of Indian players take on his mantel."

Virat Kohli drew curtains on his Test career as India's fourth-highest run-getter in the format. The 36-year-old amassed 9,230 runs across 210 innings at an average of 46.85.

The right-handed batter has 30 Test centuries to his name. Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Sunil Gavaskar are the only Indian batters with more Test tons than Kohli.

"It's not easy — but it feels right" - Virat Kohli on signing off from Test cricket

Virat Kohli's Test retirement came ahead of India's upcoming five-match away Test series against England. He announced his decision to retire from the format before the start of the next World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

He announced his retirement by penning a note on Instagram. The star batter wrote:

"It’s been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It’s tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I’ll carry for life. There’s something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever.

"As I step away from this format, it’s not easy — but it feels right. I’ve given it everything I had, and it’s given me back so much more than I could’ve hoped for. I’m walking away with a heart full of gratitude — for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way. I’ll always look back at my Test career with a smile."

Virat Kohli registered scores of 17 and 6 against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground in his final Test appearance.

