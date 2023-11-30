"No reason why he can't" - David Warner backs Virat Kohli to play in 2031 World Cup

Australian opener David Warner has stated that he won't be surprised to see Team India's star batter Virat Kohli feature in the 2031 ODI World Cup.

Warner responded to a fan's post who hoped Kohli would continue playing until the 2031 edition of the showpiece event. The swashbuckling batter pointed out that the former India captain is supremely fit and could surely continue for another eight years.

Commenting on Kohli's chances of playing in the 2031 World Cup, Warner wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"No reason why he can’t, he is very fit and loves the game so much."

Virat Kohli delivered terrific performances in the recently concluded 2023 World Cup in India. The seasoned campaigner became the first-ever player to cross the 700-run mark in a single edition, chalking up 765 runs from 11 outings at an average of 95.62.

He also broke Sachin Tendulkar's record of most ODI centuries by notching up his 50th ton in the format during the crucial semi-final clash against New Zealand. Kohli was named Player of the Tournament courtesy of his imperious run.

David Warner came up with a cheeky response about his availability for 2027 World Cup

Another fan asked David Warner if the veteran opener would continue to play till the 2027 World Cup. The 37-year-old's response insinuated that he thinks KohlI may even feature in the showpiece event in 2031.

David Warner was the leading run-getter in Australia's 2023 World Cup winning campaign, mustering 535 runs from 11 games. The southpaw will next be seen in action during the team's upcoming three-match home Test series against Pakistan.

Earlier this year, he had hinted that the home series against Pakistan would mark his final appearance in Test cricket, expressing his desire to retire from the format in front of his home crowd in Sydney in January 2024.

The opening Test between Australia and Pakistan is scheduled to be played in Perth from December 14.