"No regrets about missing century" - Dhruv Jurel after day 3 of IND vs ENG 4th Test

Young Indian keeper-batter Dhruv Jurel said that he doesn't regret missing out on his hundred on day 3 of the 4th Test against England in Rajkot. The 23-year-old said that he only intends to help India win the series and that playing Test cricket is a dream in itself.

Jurel rescued India with his knock of 90 runs, bringing their deficit down to a mere 46 after the hosts had been struggling at 177/7. The youngster shared two notable partnerships with Kuldeep Yadav and Akash Deep to drag the home side past 300 before losing his wicket to Tom Hartley.

Speaking at a presser after the day's play, the Agra-born cricketer suggested that his rapport with Kuldeep Yadav made the crucial partnership possible between them. He said:

"It is my debut series, so obviously there is pressure. I was thinking about what the team needed from me in that situation. I have a good rapport with Kuldeep, we are both from UP and we kept speaking to each other. I have no regrets about missing century in Ranchi. My only dream is to lift the series trophy with my own hands. It was my dream to play Test cricket for my country."

The youngster had been impressive in his inaugural Test in Rajkot too, scoring a defiant 46 in the only innings he played.

"Great environment in the Indian team" - Dhruv Jurel

Dhruv Jurel. (Image Credits: Getty)

With former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar referring to Jurel as the next MS Dhoni, the 23-year-old responded:

"It is quite encouraging to hear good words from Sunil Gavaskar, he is a legend of the game. It is a great environment in the Indian team. They asked me to spend as much time as I could on the wicket."

Team India will be wary of England's fightback, given their successful defence of a modest 230 in the opening Test in Hyderabad. Hence, Rohit Sharma and Co. will not take them lightly even as they are 40-0 in pursuit if 192.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App